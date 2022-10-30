Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The HondaJet Elite II Photo: Honda Motor Corp
business

Honda unveils new HondaJet with longer flight range, autolanding

1 Comment
TOKYO

Honda Motor Co will launch a new model of its popular small business aircraft, HondaJet Elite II, featuring a longer flight range and an automatic landing system.

The latest model, priced at $6.95 million, can travel 2,865 kilometers, 204 km longer than the existing models, as it adopted a bigger fuel tank, according to Honda's jet-making unit, Honda Aircraft Co.

It also added performance-improving ground spoiler devices to its wings to help control speed, Honda Aircraft said recently.

"The HondaJet Elite II once again pushes the boundaries of its category on all fronts of performance, comfort and style," Hideto Yamasaki, CEO of Honda Aircraft, said in a statement.

The company is expected to start delivering the aircraft to customers from November after obtaining a certificate for flight operations from U.S. aviation authorities.

New automation technologies, such as emergency auto-landing, will also be introduced to the new model by the end of next year, according to Honda Aircraft. The functions can be retrofitted to the aircraft, the company said.

In 2021, 37 HondaJet aircraft were delivered, making it the best-selling small business jet for the fifth year in a row. It gained more popularity during the coronavirus pandemic as a safer means of transportation among corporate executives, it said.

Honda entered the business jet market in 2015, launching the jet that features high fuel efficiency and relatively large cabin space.

The development of a private jet was an aspiration of the late Soichiro Honda, the founder of the Japanese automaker. He announced the company's intention to enter the aircraft market in 1962.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

That's nice feature but how profitable those jet?

https://www.flightglobal.com/business-aviation/honda-motors-reports-380-million-annual-loss-on-hondajet-and-engine-units/128605.article

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Looks absolutely smashing! And its aerial performance excelling excellent Honda cars on land !!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

This is the more ugliest jet I have ever seen in my entire life. Utterly terrible design.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ohama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Kaki: The Miracle Japanese Persimmon

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Fragrances for Autumn/Winter 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Western Influences Behind Junji Ito’s Manga Work

GaijinPot Blog

Entrepreneur Mariko Nishimura Bridges Tech and Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in Tokyo: Neo-Yokocho in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Harvest Horrors: 5 Japanese Ghosts to Fear in Fall

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Hanasajiki

GaijinPot Travel

Nakasendo Trail (Magome-Tsumago)

GaijinPot Travel