Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
With debts of more than $300 billion, Evergrande has become a symbol of China's property crisis, which has weighed on the economy Photo: AFP
business

Hong Kong court orders liquidation of China's Evergrande

0 Comments
By Holmes CHAN and Xinqi SU
HONGKONG

A Hong Kong court on Monday issued the liquidation of battered Chinese property giant Evergrande after lawyers failed to convince a judge it had a working restructuring plan.

Once China's biggest developer, Evergrande has reported more than $300 billion in liabilities and its troubles have become a symbol of a years-long property crisis that has dealt a massive blow to the country's economy.

A creditor in 2022 filed a winding-up petition in Hong Kong against China Evergrande Group -- which would begin the process of liquidation -- but the case has dragged on while parties tried to broker a deal.

High Court judge Linda Chan on Monday called for the liquidation of the firm given "the obvious lack of the progress on the part of the company in putting forward a viable restructuring proposal and the insolvency of the company".

"I consider that it is appropriate for the court to make a winding-up order against the company and I so order," Chan said.

She added that the court at the previous hearing in December "made it very clear it expected to see a fully formulated and viable proposal".

Shares in Evergrande plunged 20.87 percent to HK$0.16 in Hong Kong following the news, before the stock exchange halted trading at 10:19 am.

Trading was also halted in Evergrande's electric vehicle subsidiary.

Speaking after the morning session of the court adjourned, a lawyer representing an ad-hoc group of creditors told reporters that Evergrande had "failed to engage with us".

"There has been a history of last-minute engagement which has gone nowhere," said lawyer Fergus Saurin.

"The company has itself to blame for being wound up."

Chan is expected to hand down her detailed reasons for the winding up order in the afternoon and will handle the matter of appointing a liquidator.

The demise of Evergrande, which first defaulted on a debt payment in 2021 and declared bankruptcy in the United States this year, has been closely watched as it was once a pillar of China's economy.

China's construction and property sector once accounted for around a quarter of its GDP.

But Chinese President Xi Jinping deemed the debt accrued by Evergrande and other property firms an unacceptable risk for China's financial system and overall economic health.

Authorities have gradually tightened developers' access to credit since 2020, and a wave of defaults has followed.

By the end of June, Evergrande estimated it had debts of $328 billion.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

0 Comments
Login to comment

Market and financial crisis, almost always stem either directly or indirectly from real estate asset class, the largest in the WORLD's is China's.

Above chaos, another reason those in Taipei NERVOUS

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Mojiko Retro

GaijinPot Travel

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

5 Regional Miso in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Folklore in Studio Ghibli Animation

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Decora

Savvy Tokyo

Kirishima Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Akan

GaijinPot Travel

Tips and Tricks for an Easier Visit to The Tokyo Immigration Office in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel