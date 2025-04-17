 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hong Kong Trump Tariffs
Containers pile up at Kwai Chung Container terminal in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Apr. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
business

Hong Kong post office will stop shipping parcels to U.S. over tariffs

0 Comments
By KANIS LEUNG
HONG KONG

Hong Kong's post office will stop shipping small parcels to the United States after Washington announced plans to charge tariffs on small-value parcels from the southern Chinese city, the government said Wednesday.

The U.S. government earlier announced that it would end a customs exception allowing small-value parcels from Hong Kong to enter the U.S. without tax, slapping a 120% tariff on them starting from May 2. The “de minimis” exemption currently allows shipments that are worth less than $800 to go tax-free.

A government statement said Hongkong Post would not collect tariffs on behalf of Washington, and will suspend accepting non-airmail parcels containing goods destined for the U.S. on Wednesday, since items shipped by sea take more time. It will accept airmail parcels until April 27.

“For sending items to the US, the public in Hong Kong should be prepared to pay exorbitant and unreasonable fees due to the U.S.’s unreasonable and bullying acts,” the government wrote.

It will continue accepting mail that contains only documents.

Hong Kong, is caught in the middle of the trade disputes between the U.S. and China despite being a free port.

The former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997, has trade and customs policies different from mainland China's, under the semi-autonomy granted by Beijing during the handover. But Washington began treating it as part of China after Beijing imposed a national security law in 2020, and has applied the 145% tariffs imposed on Chinese imports.

The national security law, which China says has brought back stability to the city, has virtually silenced all dissent.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Takayama Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Books to Better Understand Japanese Work Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Kakunodate Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

ADHD in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide to Support

GaijinPot Blog

Divorce in Japan: Custody, Property and Prenups Explained

GaijinPot Blog

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Aquariums in Japan: Choosing The Right One

Savvy Tokyo

Tonami Tulip Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ikigai in 2025: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo