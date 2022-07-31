Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A pet cat Sun is seen with wearable battery-powered 'air conditioner' for pets in Tokyo, Japan
A 5-year-old Scottish Fold cat named Sun wears a battery-powered fan outfit for pets, developed by Japanese maternity clothing maker "Sweet Mommy", during the company's promotional event in Tokyo on July 28. Photo: Reuters/ISSEI KATO
business

Hot dogs - and cats - get wearable fans to beat Japan's scorching summer

0 Comments
TOKYO

A Tokyo clothing maker has teamed up with veterinarians to create a wearable fan for pets, hoping to attract the anxious owners of dogs - or cats - that can't shed their fur coats in Japan's blistering summer weather.

The device consists of a battery-operated, 80-gram fan that is attached to a mesh outfit and blows air around an animal's body.

Rei Uzawa, president of maternity clothing maker Sweet Mommy, says she was motivated to create it after seeing her own pet chihuahua exhausted every time it was taken out for a walk in the scorching summer heat.

"There was almost no rainy season this year, so the hot days came early, and in that sense, I think we developed a product that is right for the market," she said.

After the rainy season in Tokyo ended in late June, the Japanese capital suffered the longest heatwave on record with temperatures up to 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) for nine days.

"I usually use dry ice packs (to keep the dog cool). But I think it's easier to walk my dog if we have this fan," said Mami Kumamoto, 48, owner of a miniature poodle named Pudding and a terrier named Maco.

The device debuted in early July and Sweet Mommy has received around 100 orders for the product, Uzawa said. It comes in five different sizes and is priced at ¥9,900.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Iconic Torii Gates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Family Living: Toranomon Hills Residential Tower

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Kawaguchi Asama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Hidden Past”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Eel and The Ox: Summer Unagi in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Adventure in Japan: Hokkaido and the Narrow Road to the North

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

My Experience Donating Hair In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How to Donate Hair in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Refreshing Leaves: 5 Summertime Teas to Help Beat the Heat

Savvy Tokyo

ComRezi is Revolutionizing the Apartment Experience in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog