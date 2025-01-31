 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Hotel stays in Japan hit record 651 million in 2024 on inbound surge

0 Comments
TOKYO

Overnight stays at accommodation facilities in Japan by Japanese and foreign travelers rose 5.5 percent in 2024 from the previous year to a record 651.49 million, preliminary government data showed Friday.

The growth was largely driven by foreign visitors, whose stays at hotels and Japanese inns surged 38.8 percent to 163.48 million on the back of a weak yen, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.

Overnight stays by Japanese residents, meanwhile, fell 2.3 percent to 488.01 million, with an agency official suggesting a slowdown in the post-coronavirus pandemic domestic travel boom.

The previous record high was 617.47 million marked in 2023.

With travelers continuing to concentrate in major urban areas such as Tokyo, Aichi and Osaka, the government is working on measures to address overtourism and promote regional travel.

In December alone, overnight stays stood at 55.82 million, up 6.3 percent from the same month a year earlier, with foreigners accounting for 15.29 million of the total.

Revised figures for November showed that stays by foreign visitors increased from the previous year in 43 of Japan's 47 prefectures. Tottori in western Japan saw the highest growth rate at 117 percent at 21,610 stays, followed by Ishikawa in central Japan at 116 percent at 297,390 stays.

The figures represent the number of people multiplied by the number of overnight stays they had, according to the agency.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

Nagasaki Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Nagasaki Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

food

6 Healthy Japanese Snacks For You and Your Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

10 Snow Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Hirosaki Castle Snow Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Things in Japan Only Locals Know About

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Here’s How To Make Your Own Ehomaki This Setsubun

Savvy Tokyo

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Do You Have to Pay the NHK Fee?

GaijinPot Blog