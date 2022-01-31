Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Household electricity, gas bills to rise in March

0 Comments
TOKYO

Ten electric power companies in Japan have announced a price increase in household electricity prices from March, including Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), Chubu Electric Power Co and Kansai Electric Power Co (KEPCO). 

The electricity bill for an average household will increase by 283 yen for TEPCO, 292 yen for Chubu Electric Power Co and 55 yen for KEPCO.

The continuous price surge is due to the rise in imported fuels, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) used in thermal power plants, Sankei Shimbun reported. Additionally, electricity fees are based upon the fuel cost adjustment system, which automatically reflects the fluctuation of fuel import prices. 

Under Japan’s fuel cost adjustment system, the higher costs imparted to consumers can only be 1.5 times the standard price set in advance by the respective power companies. In March, the price revision for KEPCO and Chugoku Electric Power Co will have reached its upper limit.

By adding Hokuriku Electric Power Co to the mix, the three companies will hit their upper limit in February, requiring them to apply to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to increase household electricity rates.

Moreover, four major city gas companies, including Tokyo Gas Co, will raise their utility fees from 168 to 229 yen per month from March.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

More Pay, Meaningful Work: Land a New Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 5 Shopping Districts

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot on Location: ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ in Okinawa

GaijinPot Blog

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog