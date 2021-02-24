Newsletter Signup Register / Login
HSBC plans to put a new focus on Asia as part of a strategic overhaul Photo: AFP
business

HSBC to ramps up Asia pivot as pandemic hammers profits

0 Comments
HONG KONG

HSBC on Tuesday vowed to accelerate its Asia pivot despite spiralling tensions between China and the West after it reported a 30 percent plunge in profits for 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reported profit after tax came in at $6.1 billion, which the bank blamed primarily on higher-than-expected credit losses and other bad debts.

Fourth-quarter profits were halved to $2.2 billion but beat estimates, helped by the lender keeping costs down as part of a major restructuring it has already embarked on.

The results came as HSBC published a new strategy laying out plans to speed up its attempt to seize more of the Asian market -- the region of the world where the Europe's largest lender makes most of its profits.

The strategy will see the London-headquartered bank plough some $6 billion into shoring up operations across Asia, with a particular focus on targeting wealth management in the increasingly affluent region.

The bank made specific mention of markets in Southeast Asia such as Singapore, as well as China and Hong Kong.

"We plan to focus on and invest in the areas in which we are strongest," CEO Noel Quinn said in a statement.

The global economic slowdown caused by the virus has hit financial giants hard.

But HSBC has a further headache -- soaring geopolitical tensions via its status as a major business conduit between China and the West.

HSBC makes 90 percent of its profit in Asia, with China and Hong Kong being the major drivers of growth.

As a result, it has found itself more vulnerable than most to the crossfire caused by the increasingly frayed relationship between China and western powers -- especially after Beijing imposed a draconian security law on Hong Kong last year.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Best TV Shows in Japan to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Four Ways to Insulate Your Japanese Apartment and Save Money

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Oimachi Line

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Afternoon Teas For Take Out

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog