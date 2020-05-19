Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Hyatt to lay off 1,300 people globally

HONG KONG

Hyatt has confirmed plans to lay off approximately 1,300 people around the world.

The hotel company is planning to restructure roles across its global corporate functions, beginning 1 June.

“COVID19 has thrown our industry into unknown territory,” said Mark Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hyatt. “While parting ways with our colleagues is excruciating, we must be sensitive to commercial realities so we can continue to fulfill our purpose of care over the long term – through this pandemic and for what lies beyond. Our goal is to emerge from this crisis with strength, and ultimately position our business and our world-class teams for when the hospitality industry rebounds and when our guests and customers once again choose Hyatt.”

Hyatt has said that those staff who are laid off will be eligible to receive severance pay, outplacement services, and benefits commensurate with their years of service.

Those experiencing pressing financial hardships may also be able to seek financial support from the Hyatt Care Fund.

