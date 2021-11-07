Hybrid cars' green credentials under scrutiny

Hybrid cars are increasingly popular in the European Union as eco-conscious drivers turn away from their more polluting petrol and diesel counterparts, but environmentalists warn they're not as green as they seem.
Sales of the cars, which use both a conventional combustion engine and a small electric motor, allowing owners to drive a few kilometers without emitting CO2, could soon overtake those of petrol vehicles in the EU.
In the third quarter of this year, 20.7 percent of cars sold in the bloc were new hybrid versions whose batteries are recharged by collecting wasted energy from elsewhere, like braking, and 9.1 percent were hybrid plug-ins that can be charged from an electric outlet.
Close to 40 percent were petrol-powered, 17.6 percent diesel and just 9.8 percent were fully electric.
Cheaper than fully electric cars, they also provide some reassurance for those worried about their battery running out of power at a time when charging stations are still not widespread.
Auto giants like Toyota, Stellantis, Renault and Hyundai-Kia are banking on hybrids, not least because they allow them to comply with EU norms on CO2 emissions at a lesser cost than fully electric cars.
But are they truly less polluting, or more of a transition solution as the world edges towards ditching petrol and diesel altogether?
Greenpeace and the pressure group Transport & Environment believe that hybrids actually slow down this transition.
They want to accelerate the shift to fully electric and to other forms of transport, pointing out that hybrids aren't that green.
"Conventional 'full' hybrids in particular, which run for the majority of the time on fossil fuel energy, are barely any cleaner than traditional petrol and diesel engines," Greenpeace said last year.
Marie Cheron of France's Nicolas Hulot Foundation, an environmental group, concurred.
"For example, some hybrids have been bought for fleets (of cars), they do not have a system that allows them to recharge, people don't charge them, and so they don't drive electric."
But Philippe Degeilh, an engineer at IFP Energies Nouvelles (Ifpen), an energy, transport and environment research group, said people just need to be educated in how to use hybrids correctly.
According to an Ifpen study published at the end of 2020, hybrids emit an average of 12 percent less CO2 than a similar petrol-powered car.
That rises to 33 percent in town, while it drops to almost zero on highways.
Plug-ins that are driven smoothly -- draining batteries less -- and often recharged are "capable of nearing zero emissions," according to Ifpen.
"A household that has just one car can have a better environmental record with a hybrid rather than with an electric car equipped with a large battery. It's designed to do 50 kilometers a day and sometimes to go on holiday," said Degeilh.
Meanwhile, fully electric cars aren't necessarily all that green either.
Their batteries, which are getting bigger and bigger, require a lot of energy in their production.
Where the electricity comes from is also important to determine their environmental credentials. The debate around hybrids is also a political one.
As the EU plans to ban the sale of petrol and diesel engines from 2035, some of the auto industry wants to ensure a role for hybrids.
"We think the hybrid is here to stay," Jim Crosbie, head of Toyota Motor Manufacturing France, told AFP.
Hybrids -- excluding plug-ins -- represent 70 percent of the Japanese group's sales in Western Europe.
"If we're talking about a model life cycle of seven to nine years, it will remain an important asset for us in the years to come," he said.© 2021 AFP
Peter Neil
A vehicle is only as green as the energy emissions to make it plus the energy emissions to operate it.
Electricity doesn't grow on trees.
John
Makes you wonder then why the push for electric vehicles, I am assuming that a country with a large amount of lithium deposits is looking to make a pretty penny.
GBR48
People buy hybrids because the roll-out of charging infrastructure has poor. A lot of homes don't have off-street parking and no guarantee of a regular on-street parking place. Workplace and car park charging needs to be ramped up. Having scared everyone over Covid, lots of people shifted from public transport to cars, negating much of the benefit from working at home. None of this is going particularly well.
Net zero is a fantasy, like Covid zero. Humanity will always impact on the environment. We are not going to spend the rest of our lives like bunnies in a hutch. As well as reducing emissions we need to start preparing for life with more extreme weather.
yokohamarides
The answer is none of the above.
Disincentive car use and incentivize public and active transportation.
When changing the transportation paradigm is vital, hybrid, electric, hydrogen cars only serve to reaffirm the present paradigm and to make necessary change more difficult.
kohakuebisu
Is that hybrid models in catalogs or the hybrids people buy and drive? A huge chunk of hybrids actually on the road sold are members of the Toyota Prius family and they use far more than 12% less fuel than a similar sized car. Priuses also get used worldwide as taxis, which may do 10 times the mileage of privately owned cars. It doesn't matter if there are rubbish hybrids on the market, like the Subaru XV, which is no better than the regular engine model. Very few people buy them.
I drive a Toyota Alphard hybrid people carrier (from 2003!) and it uses 40% less fuel than the 3.2L engine Nissan people carrier I had before. Electric cars may be the future, but there is no need to promote them by attacking other technologies. Honda now have a 1.6L turbo in their Step Wagon people carrier. It gets great fuel economy for its size, but in terms of category is just a regular gasoline engine car.
Hillclimber
The media knows Toyota was right all along (so did the Euro car manufacturers), but that wasn't going to stop them throwing so-called 'clean diesels' against the wall and seeing if they would stick.....
In fact, Toyota couldn't keep developing diesel - like the Europeans did - in any meaningful capacity due to the Japanese public's negative image of dirty, noisy and smelly diesels... truck engines if you will. There had to be another way, and hybrids were the obvious answer. As a stepping stone to 100% EVs, Toyota's THS-II hybrids gave the public the opportunity to see what it was like to drive an electric car... at least for a little while before switching the engine back on. It had none of the drawbacks of a 100% EV.
Desert Tortoise
That might work for city slickers but for those of us living in lightly populated rural areas far from a big city with cold winters battery electric cars are a non-starter. Engines that run on mixtures of hydrogen and ammonia, perhaps as the powerplant for a hybrid are a better answer for us rural dwellers. Winters here are cold enough for the battery warmers to use a quarter to half the charge on a battery. Then factor in reduced speeds on snow covered roads. That makes battery electric cars useless for us unless you want to sit at a charging station for half an hour two times minimum on a trip to the big city and back. Even with a gasoline car we have to refuel at least once and sometimes twice along the way.
yoshisan88
People always forget one thing. It is true that electric cars do not produce co2 like the petrol cars. However, where are the electricity from? If the electricity they use are generated from non-renewable energies then they are not as green as you think.
Jonathan Prin
Green washing.
Outside countries with massive output from nuclear energy such as France, the EV or hybrid is no cleaner than fuel vehicles to reduce climate change. It gets cleaner in cities as for air quality though and noise reduction is also a blessing.
I lived in Yokohama and 50% of cars were full EV. I could well sleep thanks to limited number of engines roaring around my neighbourhood.
ArtistAtLarge
Hybrids use less gasoline. How is this even questionable?
zichi
A million cars with the internal combustion engine burning gas/petrol/diesel are more polluting than a million EVs running on electricity generated from LNG/methane or renewables. They are less sound polluting.
Chibakun
The UK government will ban sale of new hybrids from 2030 and I doubt they will back track. Toyota mostly cares about the US market though I bet, where it's going to take a long time to transition.
ShortMemories
China makes the batteries and China uses Coal.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coal_in_China
fxgai
Kind of like “environmentalists”?
the_sicilian
ShortMemoriesNov. 7 05:09 pm JST
China makes the batteries and China uses Coal.
This is what is overlooked. The technology to make the batteries is extremely dirty.
https://www.instituteforenergyresearch.org/renewable/the-environmental-impact-of-lithium-batteries/
China is a huge polluter, and is building more coal burning plants so they can continue to churn out lithium for all the battery powered devices used today. And this makes the process even more dirty.
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2020/dec/08/the-curse-of-white-oil-electric-vehicles-dirty-secret-lithium
Tom San
Even if 100% of vehicles sold were BEV starting today, it would still take an optimistic 20 to 25 years to replace the entire vehicle fleet with electric vehicles.
deadbeatles
...and if one traces lithium to it's source, one would find the damage it's mining is causing the environment that's easy not feel bad about since those mine location populations are backward anyway.
Desert Tortoise
While the US market is important, Toyota sells cars and trucks all over the world. You encounter Toyota Hilux and Land Cruisers working hard all around the world. I can't think of anyplace I've been where I didn't see Toyota cars and trucks everywhere.