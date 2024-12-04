 Japan Today
The logo of Hyundai Motors is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motors is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo Image: Reuters/KIM HONG-JI
business

Hyundai Motor union plans strikes on Thursday and Friday

SEOUL

Hyundai Motor's labour union plans to stage strikes for four hours each on Thursday and Friday, a union spokesperson said on Wednesday.

South Korea's Metal Workers' Union, of which the Hyundai Motor union is part, plans to launch a full strike from Dec. 11 unless South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol steps down, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

Yoon is under fire to resign or face impeachment after he declared martial law only to reverse the move hours later, drawing criticism from various unions and groups.

Hyundai Motor was not immediately available for comment.

