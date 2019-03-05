Newsletter Signup Register / Login
IHI admits to aircraft engine inspections by unqualified workers

TOKYO

Heavy machinery maker IHI Corp said Tuesday it has discovered that unqualified workers inspected aircraft engines after routine repair and maintenance operations, becoming the latest Japanese manufacturer involved in quality control misconduct.

The company launched an investigation into whether any improper checks had been conducted after such inspections were discovered by the transport ministry during on-site inspections in January and February.

"We will consider taking necessary administrative measures," transport minister Keiichi Ishii told a press conference on Tuesday.

Unqualified workers conducted visual inspections of repaired engine parts at a factory in Tokyo that maintains around 150 engines a year mainly for low-cost carriers, IHI said.

In some cases, the workers compiled inspection documents under the names of qualified employees and IHI is delving deeper into the issue.

"We deeply apologize for causing concern and worries to our stakeholders, including customers and clients," the company said in a statement.

IHI said there have been no reported disruptions to flights because of the affected engines and it does not plan to recall them at present.

The company joins a number of major Japanese manufacturers in admitting to improper quality controls in recent years. Japanese carmakers Subaru Corp and Nissan Motors Co revealed they conducted inspections by unqualified workers, while Kobe Steel Ltd and Mitsubishi Materials Corp also said they fabricated product data.

Japan Airlines Co and All Nippon Airways C. said Tuesday IHI told them that no engines inspected by the company have safety issues. The two airlines consign some of their engine repairs and maintenance operations to IHI.

IHI makes engines for Boeing Co and Airbus S.A.S. and has been strengthening the maintenance side of its business. The company is building a new plant in Saitama Prefecture to begin maintenance operations later this year.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

