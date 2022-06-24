Newsletter Signup Register / Login
IKEA to open store in Maebashi in 2024

IKEA will open a new store in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, in 2024. The new store, which will be located conveniently close to the Maebashi Minami Interchange on the Kita-Kanto Expressway, will be the first IKEA store in the north Kanto region.

IKEA said the new store will offer a wide range of well-designed, functional, durable, and sustainable home furnishing products and Swedish food at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them. The company said it hopes its new store will inspire and help many people to create a better and more sustainable everyday life.

“We are very excited to announce that the first IKEA store in the north Kanto region will open in Maebashi in 2024,” said Petra Färe, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer. “As always, IKEA will focus on sustainability, with consideration for local communities and the environment, at this new store. Our convenient and easily accessible store for the many people living in north Kanto, and also in Nagano and Niigata prefectures, will offer solutions and inspiration to create a better and more sustainable life at home. We are looking forward to meeting our IKEA customers in Maebashi in 2024.”

