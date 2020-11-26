Ikea to open third store in Tokyo next spring

Ikea Retail Japan will open in Shinjuku next spring. This will be the third location in central Tokyo, following the launch of Ikea Harajuku and Ikea Shibuya in 2020.

Located just five minutes on foot from JR Shinjuku Station, Ikea Shinjuku will offer home furnishings and products at affordable prices for customers of all ages and backgrounds.

“We are so excited to continue our city-expansion journey with our third city shop meeting many more of the Tokyoites in the bustling Shinjuku district”, said CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer Helene von Rice. “We hope to inspire and solve home-furnishing needs at a time when the home has never been more important. Our Shinjuku shop will also continue to offer great plant-based food as well as sustainable products to reach our goal of being climate-neutral by 2030.”

Ikea, which is steadily expanding its presence in central Tokyo, also announced that it is looking to fill approximately 130 positions, including both part-time and permanent, from Friday.

