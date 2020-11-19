Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, attends a session on the first day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. Georgieva said Thursday, Nov. 19, that the while the United States and other major economies turned in better-than-expected economic performances in the third quarter the world now faces slower momentum with a resurgence in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File)
business

IMF director: Virus could disrupt global recovery

0 Comments
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
WASHINGTON

The head of the International Monetary Fund said Thursday that the while the United States and other major economies turned in better-than-expected economic performances in the third quarter, the world now faces slower momentum with a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a note prepared for a virtual meeting of the leaders of the Group of 20 major economies that significant progress on the vaccines raised “hopes of vanquishing the virus that has taken more than a million lives and caused tens of millions of job losses” around the world.

The G-20 virtual leaders summit, which Saudi Arabia is conducting this week in its role as this year's head of the G-20, will focus on efforts to stabilize the global economy and hopefully, foster a rebound next year.

Last month, the IMF forecast that the global economy would contract by an historic 4.4% this year and then mount a partial and uneven recovery, with global growth rebounding by 5.2% next year.

“While a medical solution is now in sight, the economic path ahead remains difficult and prone to setbacks,” Georgieva said. Many risks remain, including the threat that new outbreaks may require more stringent shutdowns, she said.

Such a development, she wrote in her memo to accompany the IMF’s G-20 surveillance report, would mean that “growth will be lower, public debt higher and the scars on the long-term potential of the economy more severe.”

It is important that governments avoid a premature withdrawal of economic support, Georgieva said. She recommended that major economies consider a synchronized investment in infrastructure as a way to provide jobs.

“The bottom line is that we can build the impetus for growth, jobs and address climate change far more effectively if we work together,” she wrote.

The G-20 leaders' summits were begun in 2008 in an effort to find ways for the world’s major economies to cooperate to address the global downturn that occurred after the 2008 financial crisis pushed the global economy into a deep recession.

In addition to traditional economic powers like the United States, Japan, Germany, France and Britain, the G-20 includes major developing countries such as China and India.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog