 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

IMF warns of Japan's worsening fiscal deficit under minority gov't

0 Comments
TOKYO

The International Monetary Fund on Friday warned of a further deterioration in Japan's fiscal health under Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's minority government as it faces policy demands from opposition parties.

Noting Japan's fiscal deficit is projected to rise slightly this year due to additional spending plans on defense and child-related policies, "any expansionary measure should be offset by higher revenues or expenditure savings elsewhere in the budget," it said.

The warning comes as the government seeks to pass a record 115.54 trillion yen ($760 billion) state budget for the next fiscal year starting April. The amount could rise further amid opposition calls for more spending on education and other issues.

Ishiba has pledged to build a cross-party consensus through parliamentary debate to pass the budget. His ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito lost their House of Representatives majority in October's general election.

Japan's fiscal health is the worst among advanced economies, with its total debt more than twice the size of the economy.

The IMF said Japan's public debt is likely to remain high, driven by higher interest payments and ballooning social security costs in a rapidly aging population.

"A clear consolidation plan is needed even in the near term to fully offset these (expenditure) pressures," the IMF said in a statement after concluding annual consultations with Japanese authorities.

While calling the Bank of Japan's current accommodative stance "appropriate," the IMF said the central bank should "gradually" normalize monetary policy if the economy and prices move in line with its expectations.

The BOJ raised its key policy rate to 0.5 percent -- the highest level in about 17 years -- from 0.25 percent last month, after December inflation data showed the country's core consumer prices rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier, remaining at or above the BOJ's 2 percent target since April 2022.

The core inflation is expected to approach the BOJ's 2 percent target in late 2025, helped by a decline in commodity prices for oil and food, according to the IMF.

On wages, the Washington-based institution said they are growing at their highest pace since the 1990s on the back of labor shortages and inflation, but "remained lackluster" in real terms.

But the IMF expects Japan's economic growth to accelerate this year on solid consumer spending, as wage growth outpacing inflation will boost households' disposable income, it said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips From Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Odawara Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Saga Castle Town Hina Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

How to Rehome a Pet in Japan Safely and Responsibly

GaijinPot Blog

Events

What Would Happen if Japan is Attacked in War?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Reading Japanese Food Labels: Kanji Cheatsheet

Savvy Tokyo

Unzen Akari no Hana Boro

GaijinPot Travel

What is The Average Salary in Nagoya?

GaijinPot Blog