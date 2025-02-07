IMF warns of Japan's worsening fiscal deficit under minority gov't

The International Monetary Fund on Friday warned of a further deterioration in Japan's fiscal health under Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's minority government as it faces policy demands from opposition parties.

Noting Japan's fiscal deficit is projected to rise slightly this year due to additional spending plans on defense and child-related policies, "any expansionary measure should be offset by higher revenues or expenditure savings elsewhere in the budget," it said.

The warning comes as the government seeks to pass a record 115.54 trillion yen ($760 billion) state budget for the next fiscal year starting April. The amount could rise further amid opposition calls for more spending on education and other issues.

Ishiba has pledged to build a cross-party consensus through parliamentary debate to pass the budget. His ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito lost their House of Representatives majority in October's general election.

Japan's fiscal health is the worst among advanced economies, with its total debt more than twice the size of the economy.

The IMF said Japan's public debt is likely to remain high, driven by higher interest payments and ballooning social security costs in a rapidly aging population.

"A clear consolidation plan is needed even in the near term to fully offset these (expenditure) pressures," the IMF said in a statement after concluding annual consultations with Japanese authorities.

While calling the Bank of Japan's current accommodative stance "appropriate," the IMF said the central bank should "gradually" normalize monetary policy if the economy and prices move in line with its expectations.

The BOJ raised its key policy rate to 0.5 percent -- the highest level in about 17 years -- from 0.25 percent last month, after December inflation data showed the country's core consumer prices rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier, remaining at or above the BOJ's 2 percent target since April 2022.

The core inflation is expected to approach the BOJ's 2 percent target in late 2025, helped by a decline in commodity prices for oil and food, according to the IMF.

On wages, the Washington-based institution said they are growing at their highest pace since the 1990s on the back of labor shortages and inflation, but "remained lackluster" in real terms.

But the IMF expects Japan's economic growth to accelerate this year on solid consumer spending, as wage growth outpacing inflation will boost households' disposable income, it said.

© KYODO