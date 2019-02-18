In America, high-speed train travel is off track

California's suspension last week of a high-speed rail project underscores the up-hill battle the modern mode of transport faces in the United States -- including myriad cultural, political and economic obstacles.
Long gone are the days of the 19th century gold rush, when Americans raced to build transcontinental rail links and conquer the nation's vast expanse.
Today modern rail transport is decidedly off track: it has weak political backing and Americans prefer driving or flying while other industries are opposed. Freight companies in particular are not keen to share rail lines with passenger trains.
"We have a Congress polluted by special interest money ... that has been working for years to stop/prevent any rail investment," said Andy Kunz, head of the U.S. High Speed Rail Association, pointing to the oil, aviation and auto industries in particular.
While in a few short years China has spent hundreds of billions to build the world's largest high-speed network, the United States has yet to enter the high-speed rail era.
California's newly elected Governor Gavin Newsom said on Feb 12 he was indefinitely suspending plans to complete a 520-mile (830-kilometer) high-speed rail link between Los Angeles and San Francisco, saying it was too costly and taking too long.
"There's no doubt that our state's economy and quality of life depend on improving transportation," Newsom said in his first state of the state address.
But with costs up 20 percent (now at $77 billion) and the project's horizon already pushed back (completion is now slated for 2033, instead of 2029), Newsom said that for the moment only a segment linking the towns of Bakersfield and Merced would be completed in the heavily agricultural Central Valley.
"The Central Valley was phase 1 all along ... Nothing has changed with that," said Kunz.
He said he expected California would ultimately have its own high-speed rail network once the Bakersfield-Merced link proved its viability and Americans got a taste of a mode of travel already so popular in Europe, China and Japan.
California is America's largest economy and its most populous state, with about 40 million inhabitants. And in a 2008 referendum, voters approved partial financing of $10 billion for the Los Angeles-San Francisco route.
"California has been forced to cancel the massive bullet train project after having spent and wasted many billions of dollars," President Donald Trump tweeted last Wednesday. "Whole project is a 'green' disaster!"
But Kunz said California's rail plans were in the national interest, a means of easing congestion on roads and at airports and reducing pollution.
But in the United States, regional governments have hesitated to finance costly projects that sometimes run into legal hurdles.
"It is extremely difficult for the government to force individuals to sell their land," said Jacob Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
While authorities may use "eminent domain," or the compulsory sale of private assets to complete infrastructure projects, US law places constraints on such powers and projects can wind up in protracted court battles.
Furthermore, the vast expanse of the United States means even high-speed rail is sometimes not practical, Kirkegaard added.
"It doesn't mean there are not areas which could benefit from it," he said.
But he noted that in an urban sprawl like the greater Los Angeles area -- which is almost three times the size of Belgium -- spending 90 minutes just to get to the train station could be prohibitive in itself.
Above all, Americans love their cars, emblems of personal freedom, something encouraged by the sustained recent drop in fuel prices.
"There is no doubt that the car, and its importance over many decades for infrastructure, is the problem for shifting towards more public and mass transportation with high speed trains," said Kirkegaard.© 2019 AFP
Burning Bush
Who wants to sit in a crowded train full of weirdos, thieves and perverts when you can go door to door in a comfortable SUV with the climate controls set to your personal liking and the your favorite tunes bopping through your 10 speaker sound system.
JeffLee
High speed rail doesn't make much sense in the US. The US rail network is dedicated to freight, and it's the best such rail network in the world, and a profitable one too. Strategically it makes more sense to use the network's capacity for freight and not bother with passenger HSR.
The Interstate system is free and the costs of owning a car are relatively low. Japan's Shinkansen, by contrast, works financially only because all Japan's highways are steeply tolled and motorists are financially punished in other ways as well. That policy would never, ever fly in the US. Stick with freight, give HSR a miss.
jcapan
No, it's not. Here's Amtrak's national map: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Amtrak_routes
If you think there's no appetite for better public transportation in large US cities or better and faster rail transport between large US cities, at least regionally, then I suspect that you don't spend much time in the country. Amtrak between Boston and DC, my hometown, is hugely popular. Air travel, despite this superficial article, is quite the opposite. Most of us fly simply b/c there aren't other options.
Would LA to NYC be feasible, of course not. But for a nation that spends trillions on its military and a relative pittance on its citizens' health care, to take but one example, what is financially possible is always subjective. Entrenched, powerful industries obviously don't want any reforms. If China or Europe can make it happen, so can the US. As with all things, if politicians weren't bought and paid for...
Badge213
Rail in the US makes sense not as a national network, but as regional networks connecting densely populated areas. If Trump spent the money on actual rail infrastructure improvement instead of billions wasted on a fake emergency, he'd probably be a little popular.
Amtrak between Washington and Boston is really popular with the standards they have (that could be 10x better if they actually invested more to improve the infrastructure).
Florida's republican governor CXed their high speed rail plan, so private companies including those backed by Disney are moving forward with a private high speed rail system for Florida.
If the US government spent a fraction on rail projects like they do for Airline subsidies the US would have a pretty decent network, and the fact is the airlines would be bankrupt if it wasn't for all the subsidies they receive from the government.
zones2surf
I always find these discussions about mass transit and rail very interesting.
There is no single right answer on a universal scale. There just isn't.
Mass transit can and does work in the U.S. Where it makes sense. NYC, Boston, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago.
And intercity rail makes sense as well, in very specific areas. Such as the Northeast Corridor. Where the point-to-point line delivers into stations at each end and along the way that are serviced by other public transit options.
But, the U.S. is not Japan. And it is not Europe. The size of the country and the distances involved dwarf Japan and Europe. Population density, distances between population centers, etc. are just night and day.
Japan has an amazing mass transit system. But there is a reason why so many rail lines have gone out of business over the last 40 years. The moment you introduce cars into the equation, the moment you introduce planes into the equation, trains become inordinately expensive.
Which is why high volume Shinkansen lines are profitable, but so many other rail lines are not. And that does not even factor in the infrastructure costs associated with building the lines.
Don't get me wrong, I LOVE hi speed train travel! But, as a rule, it is not suited for the U.S. And, in many cases attempts at promoting high speed train travel or even mass transit train travel is nothing more than a boondoggle. Ask the citizens of Hawaii what they think about the billions that have been wasted on the travesty that is the Oahu HART light rail project!! What a white elephant!!!
Kenji Fujimori
Would be good to see Elon Musks Hyperloop high speed train get built there and possibly here :
https://youtu.be/lWo6LscqSGg
Laguna
Newsom screwed up. High-speed rail between Sacramento and San Diego would be a game-changer for the state. The problems are land scarcity and NIMBYism: no one wants an elevated track in their neighborhood. (When the Kyushu Shinkansen was built in Kyushu, it used a track elevated over existing JR lines.)
California can do this - it does do amazing things. The problem is it hasn't yet made up its mind. Newsom needs to articulate this.
Strangerland
He's stuck between a rock and a hard place though. The idea is great, but the money isn't there.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
In so called "Ageing Japan", the maglev train between Toyko and Nagoya is on time and on budget, the Hokkaido Shinkansen line is near completion and the new N700S which can run on its own using a lithium-ion battery system will start service next year and Tokyo plans a new line to Haneda Airport. Makes you wonder.
Ah_so
I guess you are not familiar with Japan's excellent shinkansen - if you ever travel to Japan, do try it.
ThonTaddeo
That's wonderful, if you can drive. Those who can't are turned into second-class citizens who can't get around easily. And they have to subsidize the massive "free" car infrastructure with their taxes -- salt in the wounds!
Give me Japan and Europe's egalitarian rail systems any time.
YuriOtani
Burning Bush, nothing like being surrounded by a group of weird people in your SUV. Add traffic jams and road rage to the mixture. I would rather be on a high speed training either taking a nap or reading a book.
Toasted Heretic
Not everyone has that kind of money, comrade.
Besides, rail travel is less stressful. And less emissions.
Strangerland
And a drive from Tokyo to Osaka would take a full day, as compared to a couple of hours by shinkansen.
JJ Jetplane
Amtrak has been in the red for a long time and relies on government subsidies to stay afloat. Because the airline idustry has become so cheap and with so many small cities having airports, its difficult to justify the cost of paying for a train ticket for long distance travels. Amtrak is expensive. The cost to and time to get from New York to Virginia was ridiculous. While an airplane ticket cost my $100 for a round trip and an hour each way.
YuriOtani
JJ Jetplane, add in at least an hour or perhaps 2 for airport security and the trip to the airport.
JJ Jetplane
Speak for yourself. When I fly domestically, I check in online and I only bring carry on luggage. I get through LGA in New York in under 20 minutes. I’ve never arrived more than an hour before any domestic flight and I still haven’t missed a flight yet.
For internaitonal, I add an extra 30 minutes.
Anonymous
No. It underscores problems that CALIFORNIA faces. Take a look at the number of cities of significant size between SF and LA then the number between Boston and DC. The eastern seaboard needs one.
If something is a “great idea” but lacking money, then it’s not a great idea.
extanker
We're supposed to build a nationwide high speed rail system in 10 years and one state can't even do 500 miles of it in decades... Come on.
kurisupisu
Sitting in a California car jam for hours is not very productive is it?
If California’s inhabitants want freedom then personal aero transport is not far off.