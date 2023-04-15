Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

India tops Japan in new car sales amid high economic growth

0 Comments
NEW DELHI

New car sales in India in fiscal 2022 ended March jumped 28.2 percent from a year ago to 4.85 million units, surpassing annual sales in the Japanese market, industry data showed.

The figure topped 4.39 million new vehicles sold in Japan, as the emerging market continues to expand on the back of high economic growth and an increasing population.

The data came after India became the world's third largest auto market after China and the United States in 2022, overtaking Japan in new car sales on a calendar basis for the first time.

Of the 4.85 million units sold in fiscal 2022, passenger cars accounted for a record 3.89 million, up 26.7 percent from the previous year. Commercial vehicle sales stood at 962,468 units, up 34.3 percent, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

The sales were boosted as a drop in coronavirus infections lifted personal consumption to pre-pandemic levels.

By passenger car brand, the country's top automaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, a subsidiary of Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp, sold 1.61 million cars, accounting for 40 percent of the total. South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co was second with 567,546 units, followed by India's Tata Motors Ltd with 544,391 cars.

Among other Japanese manufacturers, Toyota Motor Corp delivered 173,245 units, while Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co sold 91,418 and 33,611 cars, respectively.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Matsue Vogel Park

GaijinPot Travel

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Free Galleries in Roppongi Worth The Visit

Savvy Tokyo

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Songs from Ryuichi Sakamoto that Impacted Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

How Well do New Students Know Their Kanji and Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog