 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

India weighs Japan's next-generation bullet train for high-speed rail

0 Comments
NEW DELHI

India is considering adopting the next-generation shinkansen bullet train being developed by East Japan Railway Co for a high-speed rail project underway in the western region, sources familiar with bilateral relations said Monday.

The E10 series trains are expected to begin operations in Japan on the Tohoku line, which connects Tokyo with the country's northeastern area, in the fiscal year starting April 2030, according to the operator, known as JR East.

India's bullet train project covers a distance of around 500 kilometers between the western cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai, with a planned travel time of about two hours. Symbolizing Japan-India cooperation, the initiative will feature Japan's shinkansen system.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in 2017, and the original goal was to open the line in 2023. Land acquisition, however, has been delayed in the face of opposition from local residents, pushing back the timeline.

The maximum speed of the E10 series train is 320 km per hour. JR East emphasized its high level of safety, saying the technology has been repeatedly tested using new prototype trains developed for the next generation of shinkansen.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ADHD in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide to Support

GaijinPot Blog

15 Japanese Skincare Products For Sensitive Skin

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Make A Will in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Akashi Park Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Takayama Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

How to Ask for a Raise in Japan (And What To Do If They Say ‘No’)

GaijinPot Blog

Kakunodate Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Nagahama Hikiyama Festival 

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Kumano Hongu Shrine Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo