India weighs Japan's next-generation bullet train for high-speed rail

India is considering adopting the next-generation shinkansen bullet train being developed by East Japan Railway Co for a high-speed rail project underway in the western region, sources familiar with bilateral relations said Monday.

The E10 series trains are expected to begin operations in Japan on the Tohoku line, which connects Tokyo with the country's northeastern area, in the fiscal year starting April 2030, according to the operator, known as JR East.

India's bullet train project covers a distance of around 500 kilometers between the western cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai, with a planned travel time of about two hours. Symbolizing Japan-India cooperation, the initiative will feature Japan's shinkansen system.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in 2017, and the original goal was to open the line in 2023. Land acquisition, however, has been delayed in the face of opposition from local residents, pushing back the timeline.

The maximum speed of the E10 series train is 320 km per hour. JR East emphasized its high level of safety, saying the technology has been repeatedly tested using new prototype trains developed for the next generation of shinkansen.

© KYODO