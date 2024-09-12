 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Indonesia's President Joko Visits Philippines
Indonesian President Joko Widodo Image: Reuters/POOL
business

Indonesia kicks off Japan-funded expansion of capital's train network

0 Comments
JAKARTA

Indonesian President Joko Widodo launched construction on Wednesday for a new line on Jakarta's mass rapid transit (MRT) system, funded by a loan of nearly $1 billion from Japan, in a bid to alleviate traffic congestion.

Sometimes paralyzed by some of the world's worst traffic jams, Jakarta is home to more than 10 million, but three times the number live in surrounding towns, and it launched its first MRT line in 2019.

Expected to be completed by 2031, the new line will run 25 km between the city of Bekasi, on Jakarta's eastern border, to its west, Widodo said in a statement.

"The first line has transformed the face of Jakarta and Indonesia's transport," Widodo said, adding that the new line promised further benefits.

In May, the Japan International Co-operation Agency said it was providing a loan of 141 million yen ($998,000) for the project.

A JICA loan also funded the first MRT link, spanning 8 km between south and central Jakarta. Work to extend it further north is expected to be completed by 2029, seven years after it began.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sapporo Autumn Fest

GaijinPot Travel

Speech Delays In Bilingual Children

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Kakunodate Festival

GaijinPot Travel

food

The Wonderful World of Japanese Street Food

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Alcoholism In Japan and Where To Find Help

GaijinPot Blog

How To Set Up Utilities In Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Apps to Make Your Life in Japan Easier

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Sasebo Seaside Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Fall Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog