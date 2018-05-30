Influential Japanese businesswoman says she is in same-sex relationship

An influential businesswoman has shocked many working women in Japan by disclosing she is in same-sex relationship, possibly a game-changing event in the nation's slowly growing acceptance of sexual minorities.
Kazuyo Katsuma, a 49-year-old mother of three, was on the Wall Street Journal's list of "The 50 Women to Watch" in 2005 for gaining "legions of fans among Japanese working mothers" through the management of an online forum for working mothers.
Her fans are known as "Katsumer," which was nominated as the 2009 buzzword of the year.
Katsuma had previously been married twice.
In an interview with the website BuzzFeed Japan, Katsuma said she has been living with Hiroko Masuhara, a 40-year-old activist for the rights of lesbians, gays, bisexual and transgender people.
"I had kept the lid on my feelings of attraction to members of the same sex," said Katsuma, who has authored a number of best-selling books. According to her website, more than five million copies of her books on work-life balance, self-management and other topics have been published.
"After I met Hiroko, the ice in my heart has melted, although it took a few years. I hope this interview article will cheer up someone and trigger a change."
After working for several international companies including McKinsey and JPMorgan, Katsuma has been working as an economic commentator.
Acceptance of same-sex unions has begun to spread slowly in Japan, although legal marriage remains limited to a union of man and woman.
In April, the city government of Fukuoka began recognizing partnerships of LGBT couples, adding to efforts to eliminate discrimination against sexual minorities.
The city in southwestern Japan became the seventh municipality in the country to begin recognizing such unions, thereby conferring various rights and privileges to them, after Tokyo's Shibuya Ward became the first government to do so in 2015.
Katsuma's partner Masuhara received the first such certificate from Shibuya Ward when she registered her partnership with another woman. The couple later ended their relationship.
According to a survey conducted in 2015 by the Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc, one in 13 people is estimated to be a member of the country's LGBT community.© KYODO
Haruka
I hope she is happy. She seems very smart. I wonder if her friends real occupation is a dentist as I thought I read in a tabloid.
Jonathan Prin
There is no community !
Is this a special club ?
You are what you are but nothing to do with success.
I believe you have one mother in life making notion of family.
Marriage has now only financial meaning and I despise this for the sake of kids.
Great if you can speak freely about who you care for most.
But nothing to do with marriage and the intent of creating the core of a family.
Dire demography if you promote this attitude of making look bad heterosexuals out of the club.
Schopenhauer
Polygamy should also be allowed as anything happens.
Toasted Heretic
Good for her and her partner and if it raises awareness and acceptance, I'm all for it.
Maybe one day in the future, news stories like this will become irrelevant and there will be no more moralising over who people chose to fall in love with.
No more people saying you can't have two moms or two dads.
No more intolerance.
Peter K
Why people do not want to guard their privacy and keep it to themselves? What you do in bed shall be your private matters, no need to let the world know.
bones
I fully support her and her relationship but why does she feel the need to make it public?
she is a grown woman, free to do whatever she wants to, it’s nobody’s business.
Alexandre T. Ishii
From this column: "In April, the city government of Fukuoka began recognizing partnerships of LGBT couples, adding to efforts to eliminate discrimination against sexual minorities." There was an incident last month in this city Fukuoka, where I live. It was a party for lesbians the place I like to go to have some beer but was reserved only for them some hours, I automatically understood why I was rejected at the entrance. Next me there was a stylish "guy" that I knew he's a by-sexual and he was rejected, too. He was discussing with 3 lesbians at the entrance why he was rejected if he is one of the LGBT. No answers, but rejected the event be only for lesbians. My point is: Kazuyo Katsuma to unify them or they will be divided in "tribes".
Civitas Sine Suffragio
Her poor children.
Toasted Heretic
Why, what's happened to them? Their mom has a new, loving partner. Should she remain in a failed relationship?
Should any of us?
MrBum
To control how the story comes out as opposed to the tabloids? To help pave the way for other same sex couples who feel pressured to hide?
Being open about her relationship is what she wants to do. What business is that of yours?