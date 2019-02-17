Investors to furnish Otsuka Kagu with ¥3.8 bil boost

Struggling furniture retailer Otsuka Kagu Ltd will receive a 3.8-billion yen ($34 million) capital injection from investors, including a U.S. fund and Chinese companies, to improve its financial health and streamline business.

Otsuka Kagu, whose sales have plunged due to a worsening brand image stemming from a family feud over control of the company, is expected to avoid further management strife with the fresh capital.

The upscale retailer also said it has agreed a business tie-up with major Japanese home electronics chain Yamada Denki Co, which is expected to help expand its sales channels.

The company will issue new shares to the investors between March 4 and June 30, while U.S. fund Eastmore Global Ltd will become its biggest shareholder with a 21.51 percent stake.

Other investors include Tokyo-based cross-border e-commerce operator High-Lines Co, which does business with Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd, a Chinese e-commerce giant.

Otsuka Kagu, which had been looking for a business and capital partner following the management fallout, reported Friday it posted a net loss of 3.2 billion yen for the year through December, mired in the red for the third consecutive year.

It said it will provide personnel and furniture sales expertise to Yamada Denki, which has recently focused on its housing arm.

The two companies said they will consider joining hands in home renovations, and by selling Otsuka Kagu's items at Yamada outlets. Otsuka Kagu has closed some directly managed outlets to cut costs.

© KYODO