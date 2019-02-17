Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Investors to furnish Otsuka Kagu with ¥3.8 bil boost

0 Comments
TOKYO

Struggling furniture retailer Otsuka Kagu Ltd will receive a 3.8-billion yen ($34 million) capital injection from investors, including a U.S. fund and Chinese companies, to improve its financial health and streamline business.

Otsuka Kagu, whose sales have plunged due to a worsening brand image stemming from a family feud over control of the company, is expected to avoid further management strife with the fresh capital.

The upscale retailer also said it has agreed a business tie-up with major Japanese home electronics chain Yamada Denki Co, which is expected to help expand its sales channels.

The company will issue new shares to the investors between March 4 and June 30, while U.S. fund Eastmore Global Ltd will become its biggest shareholder with a 21.51 percent stake.

Other investors include Tokyo-based cross-border e-commerce operator High-Lines Co, which does business with Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd, a Chinese e-commerce giant.

Otsuka Kagu, which had been looking for a business and capital partner following the management fallout, reported Friday it posted a net loss of 3.2 billion yen for the year through December, mired in the red for the third consecutive year.

It said it will provide personnel and furniture sales expertise to Yamada Denki, which has recently focused on its housing arm.

The two companies said they will consider joining hands in home renovations, and by selling Otsuka Kagu's items at Yamada outlets. Otsuka Kagu has closed some directly managed outlets to cut costs.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Castles

Otaki Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Live

Hay Fever Season in Tokyo Has Officially Begun

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Lifestyle

The Savvy Guide To The Best Hot Spring Towns On The Izu Peninsula

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

3 Games to Help Defeat Japanese Study Fatigue

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Terrace House Announces New Series in Tokyo Debuting this May on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Careers

Tempting Customers With Comfort And Affordable Luxury With Silk Importer Daisy King

Savvy Tokyo