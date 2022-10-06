Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

iPhone 14 cheapest in Japan among 37 countries: survey

1 Comment
TOKYO

The iPhone 14 launched by Apple Inc in September was cheaper in Japan than 36 other major countries and regions in the world, a survey showed Wednesday.

Tokyo-based research firm MM Research Institute Ltd. surveyed Apple's online stores around the world and compared prices, including tax, in yen terms based on exchange rates as of Sept. 12.

The 128-gigabyte model was sold at 119,800 yen in Japan, the lowest price in the surveyed areas including the United States, and a number of European and Asian countries. A weaker yen, however, means it is about 20,000 yen more than the iPhone 13 when it went on sale in the country a year ago.

Online stores in Turkey set the most expensive price for the model, offering it for the equivalent of 238,454 yen.

Other versions of the iPhone 14, including the iPhone 14 Plus, which has a bigger display and the higher-end models iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, were also cheaper in Japan.

Experts said that Apple might have strategically kept the prices low in Japan where the company enjoys a high market share.

"In Japan, Apple has a 50 percent share, which is on the high side in the 37 countries and regions," Tadayuki Shinozaki, chief analyst at MM Research Institute, said.

"Faced with the yen's depreciation, the company might have set prices at a level that won't stop customers from buying the phones" but maximize profits, he said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

I ain't spending $800+ for another iphone which practically doesn't different much from it previous models. No matter how much market share they have here, no one is that crazy to buy another every year

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo