Itochu mulls investment to help rebuild scandal-hit Bigmotor

Japanese trading house Itochu Corp says it is considering investing in Bigmotor Co in a bid to help reconstruct the used car dealership mired in an insurance fraud scandal.

Itochu, together with its subsidiary Itochu Enex Co and investment fund J-Will Partners, won exclusive negotiation rights and will launch due diligence. They plan to make a final decision by next spring, it said.

The potential investment is based on the premise that the founding family of Bigmotor will no longer be involved in the management of the company, Itochu said.

Itochu will "gauge the possibility of a successful turnaround" through the due diligence process, it said in a statement.

Bigmotor President Shinji Izumi said in a separate statement that the company "will do its utmost to regain trust."

The Itochu-led group plans to spin off part of Bigmotor's business that is deemed promising and invest in it, with an eye to creating synergy with Itochu's existing car-related businesses, sources familiar with the matter said.

The trading house is the biggest shareholder in Tokyo Century Corp, which runs rent-a-car services, while it also has Yanase & Co, an importer of luxury cars, as a subsidiary.

Bigmotor is facing sponsorship challenges amid a significant decline in sales. The downturn follows revelations that the company charged excessive repair fees by intentionally damaging customers' cars and made fraudulent insurance claims.

Its employees were scratching the bodies of vehicles with screwdrivers and hitting them with socks filled with golf balls, according to an investigation report compiled by outside lawyers.

Hiroyuki Kaneshige, its founder and then-president, stepped down in July amid mounting criticism.

Another used car dealer, Idom Inc, gave up on a plan to sponsor the troubled rival earlier this month, the sources said.

