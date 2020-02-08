Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Honda cars are displayed at the automaker's headquarters in Tokyo. Photo: AP file
business

Its Wuhan plants shut, Honda reports quarterly profit drop

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Japanese automaker Honda reported Friday a nearly 31% dive in its October-December profit as strong demand for its motorcycles failed to make up for falling vehicles sales.

Honda reported quarterly profit of 116.4 billion yen ($1.1 billion), down from 168 billion yen the same period the previous year.

Sales for the three months slipped 6% to 3.7 trillion yen ($34 billion).

Honda raised its full year profit forecast to 595 billion yen ($5.4 billion) from an earlier 575 billion yen ($5.2 billion), although the improved new forecast is still 15% below what it earned the previous fiscal year.

And Honda, the maker of the Accord compact, Odyssey minivan and Asimo robot, said the damage from the outbreak of a virus that began in central China is not reflected in its forecasts through March 2020.

Honda, like other Japanese automakers, has not resumed production at its factories in China since the Lunar New Year's holidays, which began Jan 24.

Tokyo-based Honda said its three auto-assembly plants in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak, will remain closed through Feb 13. Honda's other plants in China will remain shuttered at least through Sunday, the company said.

Thirty Honda employees have returned to Japan on chartered planes from Wuhan arranged by the Japanese government, and none of them are sick with the virus, it said.

Company trips to the Wuhan area are canceled, and trips to China overall are being avoided unless absolutely necessary, said Honda, which also makes Super Cub scooters.

“We are not expecting that much of a negative effect if production can resume as we foresee now,” Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi told reporters.

He said parts supplies and other preparations to restart production were coming along fine so far.

“Of course, if this situation continues for a long time, that would be quite different,” Kuraishi said.

Other Japanese automakers have temporarily shut down production at their China plants.

Toyota Motor Corp, Japan's top automaker, said Friday it was extending the production stoppage at its 12 auto plants in China by at least another week, through Feb 16. Four of the production sites are vehicle-assembly plants.

Toyota reported healthy profits and sales earlier this week and raised its annual forecast, but the virus remains a risk to its China operations.

Nissan Motor Co said earlier it was considering reopening most of its factories in China on Monday, but would wait until at least Feb. 14 for facilities in and around Wuhan. Nissan reports earnings next week.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Lake Saiko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sponsored Post

Four Japan Road Laws You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

7 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Exclusive Dinner Plans

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Namahage Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 5, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Graduating from Marriage, the Japanese Phenomenon of Sotsukon

Savvy Tokyo

The Harsh Reality of Getting a Divorce as a Mom in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon