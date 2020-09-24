JAL, ANA to resume some China flights as virus rules eased

JAL Express and ANA aircraft are seen at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

All Nippon Airways Co and Japan Airlines Co said Thursday they will soon resume some of the flights to China that they suspended after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The moves come as Chinese authorities eased restrictions on flights, the two carriers said. The virus was initially detected in China late last year before spreading worldwide.

Currently, the two Japanese carriers have been only allowed to serve one route each for trips to and from mainland China. ANA operates between Narita and Shanghai, and JAL between Narita and Dalian.

In resuming operations, ANA will add Qingdao and Guangzhou to its destinations starting next Wednesday while JAL will add Guangzhou from Oct 2, they said.

They are expecting strong demand for business trips as Japanese carmakers and many other firms operate in China.

