JAL announces int'l fare fuel surcharge for tickets issued between December and January 2024

Japan Airlines (JAL) has requested for approval from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) to set the level of fuel surcharge on international passenger tickets purchased in Japan between December 1, 2023 and January 31, 2024.

JAL sets fuel surcharge levels bimonthly based on the two month average price of Singapore kerosene type jet fuel. The price of Singapore kerosene type jet fuel during the two-month period of August and September 2023 averaged $119.25 per barrel, which accounted for 17,429 yen in the average exchange rate of 146.15 yen to the dollar during the same period.

As a result, with reference to the fuel surcharge benchmark list for FY2023, this corresponds to Zone L from December 2023 to January 2024.

For full details about JAL’s fuel surcharge policy, visit http://www.jal.co.jp/en/inter/if.html

Source: JAL

© Japan Today