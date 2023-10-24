JAL announces int'l fare fuel surcharge for tickets issued between December and January 2024

Japan Airlines (JAL) has requested for approval from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) to set the level of fuel surcharge on international passenger tickets purchased in Japan between December 1, 2023 and January 31, 2024.
JAL sets fuel surcharge levels bimonthly based on the two month average price of Singapore kerosene type jet fuel. The price of Singapore kerosene type jet fuel during the two-month period of August and September 2023 averaged $119.25 per barrel, which accounted for 17,429 yen in the average exchange rate of 146.15 yen to the dollar during the same period.
As a result, with reference to the fuel surcharge benchmark list for FY2023, this corresponds to Zone L from December 2023 to January 2024.
For full details about JAL’s fuel surcharge policy, visit http://www.jal.co.jp/en/inter/if.html
Negative Nancy
Surprise, surprise, a rise in cost.
リッチ
With record profits and government subsidies of course they will try to squeeze more from paying customers.
La vie douce
The surcharge timing to coincide with the peak Christmas/ New Year holiday travel period is purely coincidental of course. Thanks for the public money bailout btw taxpayers.
JeffLee
Why don’t they put it into the ticket price? We don’t pay fuel surcharges when taking a bus, taxi or ferry, why should we when taking a plane?
ClippetyClop
I'm pretty sure that they do. I've never seen a price quoted without surcharges and taxes etc included.
Maybe some booking outfits do though.
WA4TKG
No problem, in thirty years of flying in and out of Japan, never flew them once.
Mat
Money-grabbing ruthless despicable company.
Oh, some people may want to travel to their home country for the Christmas period, let's inflate prices!
Airlines are making serious bank right now, with the righter prices and massive demand. Plus they can offer less series "because covid", so lounges can be closed or smaller, less staff etc. It's pure profit for the fat cats.
Redemption
Time to bend over. Again.
titin
Traveling overseas from Japan has become completely unaffordable. The same tickets with departure from Europe instead of Japan, are up to 70% cheaper.
I just don’t understand why the public and the Consumer Affairs Agency aren’t complaining about it.
justasking
I will never fly JAL their service is awful.
Thunderbird2
WOW! Glad I booked my tickets with a European airline.
Strangerland
What?! While I prefer ANA, JAL has better service than 99% of the airlines in the world.
Moonraker
I think you'd have to have flown in 200 airlines to know that!
Paul
I am staying right here at home and enjoy Christmas without paying ANY fuel surcharges LOL
Chibakun
An extra 14,000 yen for JA to Europe. Is that per leg, so 28,000 on a return ticket?
Mr Kipling
Thunderbird2....
If you had booked with JAL you would be OK as this increase is on fare booked not flown after DEC 1st.
So anyone wanting to fly JAL after December should book asap.
koiwaicoffee
Yes it is, prices have doubled since late 2021. I wonder how all these Chinese tourists can afford plane tickets when Japanese salaries cannot.
Maybe they also get a piece of the cake?
Strangerland
Of course I haven't and my comment was somewhat rhetorics. But I’ve flown a LOT of different airlines, I’d estimate over 100, and JAL ranks at the top of customer service in my experiences. And they have won awards for their service.
https://www.jal.co.jp/ar/en/guide-to-japan/plan-your-trip/tips/why-japan-airlines-has-the-best-economy-class.html#:~:text=In%20fact%2C%20Japan%20Airlines%20has,the%20Skytrax%20World%20Airline%20Awards.
A quick google brings up a number of other articles that agree.
kurisupisu
I don’t care when prices rise or fall-when I gotta go, I gotta go!
Reginald Bok
Haha. Yawn. Utter nonsense
kurisupisu
Best way to save money on a flight and potentially see another country is to take a transfer along the way-I’ve done it for many years now
Bobo
Both charge 16man to australia coz it’s direct and most folks here can’t go cheaper through singapore ect at half the price coz their vacations sorry quick breaks don’t last more than a 4-5 days. So they can charge whatever they like.
Strangerland
And yet:
robert maes
Fuel surcharge is a con job. Allowed and supported by governments all over.
Rakuraku
justasking
I am really surprised by what you say.
I just had some friends flying with them from Paris today. They were extremely impressed by the quality of the service.
La vie douce
JAL ranks at the top of customer service in my experiences. And they have won awards for their service."
On this particular point I agree with Strangerland , whilst JAL is obviously taking advantage to shamelessly jack up their prices over the holiday season their service is indeed very good. Those who can choose another airline are lucky, certain destinations dont have much choice.
Reginald Bok
Haha
ushosh123
Better service, what exactly is "better", to each their own. I just don't see it worth the difference in price, perhaps just my expectation.
Fuel prices / fx went up 50% over a 2 month period? Not sure about that one.
Mr Kipling
For those who have difficulty reading... Price hasn't gone up yet.... December 1st. But anyone traveling at that time wanting a better price should have booked long ago. Cheaper but still expensive. Air fares are based on the dollar, not good when the yen is at 150.
WA4TKG
”Just say No”
Strangerland
To be fair, as much as I find both JAL and ANA to be among the top service of airlines, i will generally choose a cheaper airline unless the difference in price is small.