JAL to invest ¥10 bil to boost airport services by 2020

TOKYO

Japan Airlines Co said Thursday it will invest 10 billion yen ($90 million) on upgrading airport-related services by 2020 when Tokyo hosts the Olympic and Paralympic Games, in a bid to attract more foreign visitors to local destinations.

The airline also unveiled its target of boosting the number of foreign visitors traveling on regional routes from hub airports such as Tokyo's Haneda to over 2 million people, more than triple the current level, in fiscal 2020.

"We'd like to support the Olympic Games behind the scenes and hope more people will be drawn to cities other than Tokyo," said JAL President Yuji Akasaka at a press conference in Tokyo.

According to JAL, 7 billion yen will be allocated to new systems including enabling passengers on standby at airports to receive information in multiple languages through their smartphones.

The remaining 3 billion yen will be invested in facilitating smooth boarding processes.

As a way to attract foreign visitors to local areas, JAL plans to offer discount fares, and free travel at certain periods and in limited numbers.

The airline said it will also change the uniforms of its personnel including flight attendants in April 2020.

Domestic rival ANA Holdings Inc., meanwhile, will introduce a website by March 2020 with voice reader functions to offer more friendly services for elderly people. ANA is also stepping up efforts to expand the width of boarding gates for people in wheelchairs and with strollers.

