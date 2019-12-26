JAL to offer free domestic flights to foreigners via mileage program

Japan Airlines Co said Thursday overseas members of its mileage program will be able to apply for free return tickets for domestic flights next summer, part of an effort to provide foreign travelers with a greater experience of Japan alongside the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The airline will offer 50,000 free return tickets for flights to select destinations between July 1 and Sept 30, with overseas members of JAL Mileage Bank eligible to apply from the end of February.

Applicants will be able to choose their departure point from among Haneda airport in Tokyo, and Itami and Kansai airports in Osaka.

The airline is collaborating on the campaign with the Japan Tourism Agency, the Japan National Tourism Organization and Nomura Research Institute Ltd.

"We hope this prompts overseas travelers to become 'fans of Japan,'" JAL said in a press release.

© KYODO