Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

JAL to offer free domestic flights to foreigners via mileage program

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan Airlines Co said Thursday overseas members of its mileage program will be able to apply for free return tickets for domestic flights next summer, part of an effort to provide foreign travelers with a greater experience of Japan alongside the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The airline will offer 50,000 free return tickets for flights to select destinations between July 1 and Sept 30, with overseas members of JAL Mileage Bank eligible to apply from the end of February.

Applicants will be able to choose their departure point from among Haneda airport in Tokyo, and Itami and Kansai airports in Osaka.

The airline is collaborating on the campaign with the Japan Tourism Agency, the Japan National Tourism Organization and Nomura Research Institute Ltd.

"We hope this prompts overseas travelers to become 'fans of Japan,'" JAL said in a press release.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Good for them!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 52, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Yuzu Pavlova

Savvy Tokyo

Advanced Japanese Words for Giving

GaijinPot Blog

The True Story of Why People in Japan Eat KFC at Christmas

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 25, 2019-Jan 5, 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Sumiyoshi Taisha Shrine

GaijinPot Travel