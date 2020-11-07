Newsletter Signup Register / Login
JAL to use biofuels made from household garbage starting FY 2022

TOKYO

Japan Airlines Co will use biofuels made from household garbage starting as early as fiscal 2022 as part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, company sources said.

The airline plans to refuel in San Francisco its aircraft connecting the United States and Japan. It will use recycled aviation fuel produced by U.S. startup Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc.

JAL invested around 900 million yen ($8.6 million) in the startup in 2018.

The airline, which has occasionally used the newly-developed biofuel in the past, will introduce it on a regular basis from April 2022 at the earliest.

It is aiming to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 by introducing advanced jets and fuels while also buying emission credits from other airlines.

The International Air Transport Association has introduced its action plan to halve CO2 emissions from the aviation industry around the world by 2050 compared to the levels in 2005.

Among Japanese airlines, ANA Holdings Inc, the parent of All Nippon Airways Co, also plans to start using biofuels made from waste food as early as 2023.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

