JAL top in passenger survey for flights from North America: U.S. study

Japan Airlines ranked the highest in passenger satisfaction among carriers flying from North America to Asia in 2019, a recent study by J.D. Power showed.

Delta Air Lines came second followed by Korean Air, while All Nippon Airways came fourth, said the U.S. research company, which polled 6,287 passengers between September and October.

The new study measured passenger satisfaction with airline carriers flying from North America to Europe or Asia based on nine factors.

It found that international passengers attributed more importance to in-flight services such as entertainment and dining options than cost and fees, in contrast to passengers on domestic long-haul flights in North America.

The study also found that variables such as direct flight availability and Wi-Fi access weighed less among travelers flying internationally from North America, with past experience and good customer service the main drivers for selecting a particular airline.

Turkish Airlines ranked the highest in passenger satisfaction among carriers flying from North America to Europe, followed by Virgin Atlantic.

