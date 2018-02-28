Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jane Walker to replace Johnnie Walker on some scotch bottles

NEW YORK

It's not the alcohol playing tricks on your eyes: The striding figure on some bottles of Johnnie Walker scotch will be Jane Walker.

Liquor maker Diageo says it plans to roll out bottles next month for a limited run. Diageo says it's the first time in the brand's nearly 200-year history that the logo has been depicted as a woman.

It's the latest gender change for a famous pitch figure: Last month, KFC started airing commercials with country star Reba McEntire playing the role of Col. Sanders. And Brawny briefly sold paper towels with a woman in a plaid shirt, instead of the usual Brawny dude.

Diageo PLC says the Jane Walker edition of Johnnie Walker is its way of putting the spotlight on gender equality and women's achievements.

Hope they make her hella sexy.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@Speed

Oh, she will be... once you’re half-way through the bottle....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What a silly thing to do, it was the only original thing left on or in the bottle, even if he was already restyled. The stuff is not drinkable anymore, alcohol+ caramel.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

