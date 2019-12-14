Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's 'tankan' economic survey shows sentiments souring

0 Comments
TOKYO

A closely watched economic survey by the Bank of Japan showed sentiment among major manufacturers soured for the fourth straight quarter, sapped by trade tensions and damage from a typhoon.

The trade war between the U.S. and China crimped trade and growth for the world's third largest economy, which is heavily dependent on exports. Any slowdown in pan-Pacific trade hurts corporate sentiment.

An Oct 1 increase in the sales tax and damage from a typhoon also sapped demand, according to the "tankan" survey released Friday.

It showed the headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment was zero in December, down from plus 5 in September.

The index measures sentiment by subtracting the number of companies saying business conditions are negative from the number of respondents who say conditions are positive.

Recent economic data have been mixed, with machine orders for November coming in better than expected.

But car exports and domestic car sales weakened, Stefan Angrick of Oxford Economics said in a commentary.

But he noted that manufacturers and retailers expect conditions to improve somewhat in coming months.

"Although external demand will likely remain sluggish, investment plans remain just above historical averages, albeit below 2017-2018 levels," Angrick said.

The government is preparing a 26 trillion yen ($230 billion) stimulus package that will likely help offset some of the pressures slowing growth.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 50, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas In The City: 10 Of Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For Holiday Dining

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

7 Places to See the First Sunrise of 2020 in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Asakusa: A Guide to Tokyo’s Traditional and Spiritual Downtown

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

ALT

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo