Japan's 1st half bankruptcies reach 4,990, highest in 11 years

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan in the first half of 2025 rose to the highest level in 11 years, with those hurt by a labor shortage showing a notable increase, a survey by a credit research company showed Tuesday.

The failures involving debts of at least 10 million yen were up 1.2 percent from the same period a year earlier, rising for the fourth consecutive year and reaching their highest level since 2014, according to Tokyo Shoko Research.

Bankruptcy filings have been on the rise as the country's labor shortage, higher materials prices and rises in interest rates hit small and midsize companies hard.

Firms with fewer than 10 employees made up 89.8 percent of the total bankruptcies, facing difficulties in hiring workers with the labor crunch keeping upward pressure on wages.

The end of special tax breaks provided since the COVID-19 pandemic has also squeezed small businesses, it said.

A total of 172 companies blamed employment issues for their bankruptcies, such as difficulties in recruiting and employees leaving their jobs, the highest ever for the six-month period and up from 146 a year earlier.

Total liabilities dropped 4.3 percent to 690.2 billion yen.

© KYODO