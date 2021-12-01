Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's 1st Omicron variant case rekindles anxiety among businesses

1 Comment
TOKYO

The confirmation of the first case of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Japan on Tuesday has rekindled anxiety among businesses over an economic downturn, as the threat of restrictions looms close once again.

Koichiro Sakaue, 51, a director of agricultural production company Sakaue in Kagoshima Prefecture, said his farm has already been suffering a labor shortage due to existing border restrictions.

"If they become even stricter, technical trainees from Vietnam won't be able to enter Japan again," he said.

Concerns over the variant have prompted a number of countries to tighten travel restrictions, with Japan closing its borders to new arrivals of foreigners from Tuesday and requiring citizens and foreigners with resident status returning from high-risk areas to spend up to 10 days of their 14-day isolation period in a government-designated facility.

The new rules have also prompted major companies to cancel overseas business trips, with SoftBank Corp suspending traveling abroad from Dec 1.

Masayoshi Matsumoto, chairman of the Kansai Economic Federation, had planned to attend Expo 2020 Dubai's "Japan Day" on Dec 11 to promote the 2025 World Expo in Osaka but has decided not to make the trip.

Dining establishments are also wary of COVID-19 restrictions being reimposed on social activities.

An official of Gourmet Kineya Restaurant Co, which operates udon and soba noodle eateries nationwide, said sales have been returning to pre-coronavirus levels since COVID-19 restrictions were fully lifted at the end of September.

"But if restrictions are reimposed on economic activities, things will get hard," the official said.

Meanwhile, Fukuoka-based ramen noodle chain Ichiran, which had previously cooperated with the government by suspending serving alcoholic beverages, said it would consider putting measures in place again if requested.

Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute, said that while businesses had been expecting people to eat out and travel more to make up for lost time, the arrival of the Omicron variant "could lead to a return to self-restraint."

"If consumer spending remains sluggish, a slowdown in economic recovery will be inevitable," he said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Most businesses highlighted here are large corporations and little-to-no mention of small businesses & the self-employed still struggling.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog