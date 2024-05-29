 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: Bet_Noire/iStock
business

Japan's 2023 net external assets hit record ¥471 tril on weak yen

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's net external assets hit a record 471.31 trillion yen ($3 trillion) in 2023, as a sharp drop in the yen inflated the value of foreign stocks, bonds and other holdings in yen terms, while increased direct investment overseas by Japanese firms also gave the total a boost, according to government data.

The nation's gross assets increased 51.31 trillion yen, or 12.2 percent from 2022, posting a record high for the fifth straight year. Japan was the world's largest creditor for the 33rd straight year in yen terms, ahead of Germany and China, according to the International Monetary Fund and other sources.

The yen's weakness persisted in 2023, becoming a source of concern for importers and households as it boosts the costs of imported energy and raw materials. But it also inflates overseas profits for Japanese exporters and the value of foreign assets such as stocks and bonds in yen terms.

The net balance takes into account external assets held by Japan and the country's liabilities, or assets held by foreign investors.

External assets, held by the Japanese government, companies and individual investors, rose 148.68 trillion yen or 11.1 percent to 1,488.34 trillion yen.

The figure, marking the 15th straight year of increase, reflects a roughly 76 trillion yen boost in the value of foreign assets in yen terms. The yen was 7.0 percent weaker against the U.S. dollar in 2023 than the year before.

Japan's overseas liabilities, meanwhile, rose 97.37 trillion yen, or 10.6 percent, to 1,017.04 trillion yen, marking the fifth straight year of increase.

Foreign investors increased their holdings of Japanese stocks and investment funds last year when the 225-issue Nikkei stock index jumped about 28 percent to a 34-year high.

While Japan was the top creditor, Germany came second with 454.77 trillion yen. China ranked third with 412.70 trillion yen.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog