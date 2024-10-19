 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/ASKA
business

Japan's 2024 new rice price rises to 31-year high after summer heat

0 Comments
TOKYO

The price of newly harvested rice has surged 48 percent from a year earlier to the highest level in 31 years, reflecting a shortage caused by extreme summer heat that reduced the previous season's harvest, the farm ministry's data showed Friday.

The average price of unpolished rice sold by the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations and other supplier bodies to wholesalers was 22,700 yen for 60 kilograms in September, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries reported.

In Japan, rice from each year's harvest begins appearing on store shelves around September.

This year's price is the highest since 1993 when it reached 23,607 yen, according to data from the National Rice Exchange and Price Formation Center, though the ministry's data only goes back to 2008.

The price surged last month also as rising production costs, driven by inflation, combined with booming inbound tourism that drove up rice consumption.

The sharp rise followed consumer stockpiling that began in August after the weather agency issued its first-ever advisory about the increased risk of a megaquake along the Nakai Trough.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What’s Japandi? Interior Decor Tips For Your Next Home Makeover

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

Is Fall the Best Time to Visit Japan?

GaijinPot Blog