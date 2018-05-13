Japan's 3 megabanks consider operating ATMs jointly

Japan's three megabanks are considering jointly managing and developing automated teller machines to cut costs and boost profitability as they struggle in the extremely low interest rate environment, a source close to the matter said.
MUFG Bank Ltd, Mizuho Bank Ltd and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp expect demand for ATMs to reduce due to the spread of online banking. The banks are seeking to discourage the use of cash by cutting down on the approximately 20,000 machines they collectively run in the country, the source said.
Currently, the three banks develop ATMs separately and their bankbooks that can be used to conduct transactions at the machines are different.
Services offered by the new jointly-operated ATMs are expected to be simplified, with the ability to print transaction records on the bankbooks removed.
The banks plan to start replacing older machines with the new ATMs within few years and will focus on those near train stations and in commercial facilities where the banks' operations overlap, the source said.© KYODO
Yubaru
I have always hated the fact that Japanese banks hold too much control over MY money, they decide when the ATM's will be open and when they close. It's gotten better, but I still should have access to MY money 24/7, like other industrialized nations!
If this merger allows this to happen, then great!
Jonathan Prin
In a few years
Lol
Bankbooks
Lol again
Year 2000 or before.
commanteer
Blockchain is to banks as the internet is to newspapers. They can see the writing on the wall. They will make small adjustments to compete, will lobby governments to criminalize blockchain ventures and bitcoin users, and will finally fall short. Newspapers, record companies, major film studios, banks, Western Union... the process is the same.