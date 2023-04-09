4 utilities may get business improvement order over cartels

Japan's trade ministry is considering ordering four major utilities to improve their operations after they were found to have formed electricity sales cartels in violation of the antimonopoly law, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The power companies will submit reports on how they were involved in cartel activities by Wednesday to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the sources said.

Of the four utilities, Chubu Electric Power Co, Chugoku Electric Power Co and Kyushu Electric Power Co were ordered late last month to pay a total of 101 billion yen fine by the Japan Fair Trade Commission, the highest amount ever imposed by the antitrust watchdog.

Kansai Electric Power Co, which was found to have formed a cartel with each of the three firms, was exempted from punishment after voluntarily reporting the violation to the watchdog before the probe began.

Japan has opened up the electricity market in stages since 2000 to end the decades-long monopoly of regional power companies and help lower electricity bills by promoting competition.

The ministry views the cartels as potentially hampering electricity market reform efforts.

But Chubu Electric said Friday there was "no violation of the law," and it will file a lawsuit seeking to nullify the fine.

Chugoku Electric and Kyushu Electric are also considering filing lawsuits.

