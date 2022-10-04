Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Regional airlines Airdo, Solaseed Air merge as travel demand hit by pandemic

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese regional airlines Airdo Co and Solaseed Air Inc have merged their operations to cut costs and effectively utilize resources amid a slump in travel demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Airdo, headquartered in Sapporo on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, and Solaseed Air, based in Miyazaki on the southwestern island of Kyushu, will retain their names and current routes under a new holding company, RegionalPlus Wings Corp.

With the merger, the struggling airlines aim to reduce costs through the joint maintenance of aircraft and procurement of supplies, they said.

"We will survive the new business environment and provide our customers with more comfortable air travel," Airdo President Susumu Kusano, who also assumes the role of chairman at the holding company, said at a ceremony held at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

Solaseed President Kosuke Takahashi, who was appointed as president of the holding company, said the two airlines will push ahead with improving operations such as customer data sharing to boost sales.

A severe business environment with higher fuel costs exacerbated by a weaker yen is pushing Japan's airline industry to seek joint operations to cut costs.

The county's two biggest airlines ANA Holdings Inc and Japan Airlines Co have said they will start code-sharing flights with three regional airlines in Kyushu later this month.

Transport minister Tetsuo Saito welcomed the latest move, telling a press conference, "I hope it will help maintain and further improve their airline services."

The two companies announced the merger plan in May 2021 as their operations were being hit by shrinking demand amid the pandemic.

Airdo and Solaseed suffered net losses in the business year ended March for the second straight year as the number of passengers fell due to COVID-19 restrictions and strict border controls imposed by the government.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 26 – Oct. 2

Savvy Tokyo

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog