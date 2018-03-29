Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's aluminum industry calls for U.S. to scrap import tariffs

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's aluminum industry on Thursday called for the United States to scrap import tariffs on aluminum as they are against international rules and pose a serious problem.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump temporarily excluded six countries, including Canada and Mexico, and the countries of the European Union from higher U.S. import duties on steel and aluminum that went into effect on Friday. The exclusion included most U.S. allies, but not Japan.

"We are also worried that aluminum products that are shut out by the United States may flood the Asian market," Mitsuru Okada, chairman of the Japan Aluminium Association told a news conference.

"We will ask the Japanese government to continue seeking a country exemption from the new U.S. tariffs," Okada said, adding that Japanese aluminum makers will separately seek product exemptions.

Japan's production of rolled and extruded aluminum is estimated to be 2.06 million tons in the year to March 31, according to association data. Exports to the U.S. are estimated to be 31,000 tons out of total exports of 203,853 tons.

The association also issued its outlook for the metal in Japan in the business year starting April, predicting demand for rolled and extruded aluminium to fall 0.1 percent from the current year to 2.05 million tons.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

OK... then scrap tariffs on U.S. Beef Japan. Do what S. Korea did allowing a set number of vehicles into Japan without all the "Japanese" domestic standards. Its not like U.S. cars are inferior when it comes to safety. Give us a trade off.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

All About the Fukuzawas: The Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

Get it on Credit: Shopping Hard with your Charge Card

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

LGBT

WaaGwaan

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

‘Deepen The Dialogue’ Initiative Targets Japan’s Gender Inequality

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Business Organizations

Italian festival in Tokyo: Italia, amore mio! April 21-22

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Cities

Kuroe

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome