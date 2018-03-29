Japan's aluminum industry calls for U.S. to scrap import tariffs

Japan's aluminum industry on Thursday called for the United States to scrap import tariffs on aluminum as they are against international rules and pose a serious problem.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump temporarily excluded six countries, including Canada and Mexico, and the countries of the European Union from higher U.S. import duties on steel and aluminum that went into effect on Friday. The exclusion included most U.S. allies, but not Japan.

"We are also worried that aluminum products that are shut out by the United States may flood the Asian market," Mitsuru Okada, chairman of the Japan Aluminium Association told a news conference.

"We will ask the Japanese government to continue seeking a country exemption from the new U.S. tariffs," Okada said, adding that Japanese aluminum makers will separately seek product exemptions.

Japan's production of rolled and extruded aluminum is estimated to be 2.06 million tons in the year to March 31, according to association data. Exports to the U.S. are estimated to be 31,000 tons out of total exports of 203,853 tons.

The association also issued its outlook for the metal in Japan in the business year starting April, predicting demand for rolled and extruded aluminium to fall 0.1 percent from the current year to 2.05 million tons.

