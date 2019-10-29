Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
business

ANA cuts forecast, citing trade war and slowdown in business demand

0 Comments
TOKYO

ANA Holdings Inc on Tuesday cut its full-year operating income forecast by 15%, citing a decline in cargo demand stemming from U.S.-China trade issues, a slowdown in business demand and intensifying competition in the budget sector.

The country's largest airline by revenue reported operating income of 78.8 billion yen ($723.07 million) for the six months that ended Sept 30, down 25% from a year earlier. It lowered its full-year operating income forecast to 140 billion yen, from 165 billion yen previously.

ANA's international cargo revenue fell by 20.4% and its domestic cargo revenue by 9.9% in the first half because of the trade war and a slowdown in the global economy.

The International Air Transport Association this month reported air cargo volumes globally had shrunk for the 10th consecutive month in August, the longest period since the global financial crisis in 2008.

In the passenger market, ANA said that revenue increased year on year as it expanded in Hawaii and Europe, but that international business travel demand had slowed.

ANA said those trends looked set to continue in the second half of the year, along with intensifying competition in the low-cost carrier sector.

The airline also reported a decline in revenue from its budget carrier operations in the first half as it merged Vanilla Air with Peach Aviation.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

7 Japanese Baby Products To Stock Up On For Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

8 Tokyo Bookstores Filled With Foreign-Language Books

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Ranking of the Worst Don Quijote Halloween Costumes You Can Buy This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Beyond ‘Kowai’: 10 Japanese Words For When You’re Freaked Out

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Japan

GaijinPot Blog