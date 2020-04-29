Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Japan's ANA saw annual net profit plunge as the coronavirus cut demand and forced cancellations worldwide Photo: AFP
business

ANA net profit plunges 75%

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro NOGI
TOKYO

Japanese airline ANA Holdings said Tuesday its annual net profit dived 75 percent, hit by massive falls in demand and cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

For the fiscal year to March 2020, the firm logged a net profit of 27.6 billion yen ($258 million), while operating profit tumbled 63.2 percent to 60.8 billion yen, on sales of 1,974 billion yen, which were down 4.1 percent.

The carrier said it suffered a "dramatic decrease" in air transportation business.

"While ANA sought to reduce costs and combat the increase in expenses... the number of scheduled flights were significantly reduced to match the sudden decline in demand in the fourth quarter," it said in a statement.

The company did not release earnings forecasts for the current financial year, citing uncertainty over the pandemic.

ANA had been expecting strong sales but also higher costs as it prepared to expand services in the greater Tokyo region ahead of the 2020 Olympics.

But the pandemic has forced the Games to be delayed by a year and battered Japan's tourism sector, while many countries have cancelled or limited international and domestic travel.

The results were largely in line with its profit warning last week.

ANA has suspended and reduced the number of flights by some 90 percent on international routes and 70 percent on domestic routes from its initial scheduled plans.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot Staff Coronavirus Quarantine Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #78: Japanese Turn to Zoom for Nomikais While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

7 Live Streams of Japan to Watch From Home

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Bringing Heart To Issues With Storyteller Holly Thompson

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo