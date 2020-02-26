Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) says it plans to buy a further 20 Boeing 787 aircraft Photo: AFP/File
business

ANA to buy 20 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners

0 Comments
By KAZUHIRO NOGI
TOKYO

Japan's ANA Holdings said Tuesday it will buy 20 new Boeing 787-10 and 787-9 aircraft, with the planes expected to go into service between 2022 and 2025.

The order will be made up of 11 787-10 aircraft, which will serve domestic routes, and nine 787-9 planes for international destinations.

The price tag was not disclosed.

All Nippon Airways has been gradually replacing its Boeing 777s with 787s, citing better fuel efficiency and a reduction in noise emissions.

Once all 20 of the newly ordered planes go into service, ANA will operate some 103 787s, the firm said.

"Boeing's 787s have served ANA with distinction, and we are proud to expand our fleet by adding more of these technologically advanced aircraft," said Yutaka Ito, executive vice president of ANA and ANA Holdings, in a statement.

"These planes represent a significant step forward for ANA as we work to make our entire fleet more eco-friendly and to reduce noise output," Ito added.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: How to Navigate the Japanese Train System

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Products To Help You Fight Hay Fever In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Is it safe to visit Japan as the coronavirus cases increase?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

Tokyo Area Events For Feb 29-March 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Three Maid Cafes in Akihabara

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Art & Culture

The Transparent Beauty of René Lalique, A Teien Art Museum Special Exhibition

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog