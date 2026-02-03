Japan's annual farm exports rise to record 1.7 trillion yen

Japanese exports of agriculture, forestry and fishery products and foods rose to over 1.7 trillion yen ($10.9 billion) in 2025, renewing the record for the 13th straight year, amid expansions of worldwide popularity of washoku, or Japanese cuisine, the farm ministry said Tuesday.
Amid heightened health awareness, green tea exports doubled from the previous year, and exports of 20 major items, including beef and rice, reached record high, contributing to a 12.8 percent year-on-year increase, according to the ministry.
But the exports fell short of the government's target of 2 trillion yen in 2025, with continuous efforts to develop export markets deemed indispensable as the government aims for 5 trillion yen in exports in 2030.
By country and region, the United States was the top destination at 276.2 billion yen, up 13.7 percent, on the back of strong demand for green tea and seafood that are considered healthy food, despite higher tariffs imposed since April last year.
Hong Kong came in second at 222.8 billion yen followed by Taiwan at 181.2 billion yen, while China, which has reimposed suspension of Japanese seafood imports amid a diplomatic row, ranked fourth at 179.9 billion yen.
Exports to China rose for the first time in three years, up 7.0 percent, driven by notable increases of beer and timber logs.
By volume, rice exports rose 3.2 percent from the previous year to 46,573 tons. Those of packaged precooked rice soared 21.8 percent to 2,950 tons, due in part to consumption expansions at Japanese chain restaurants overseas.
The government aims to boost annual rice exports, including packaged rice and rice flour, to 353,000 tons in 2030.
"We need to expand our destinations to popular local restaurants" in addition to chain restaurants operated by Japanese firms, an official of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said.© KYODO
12 Comments
Login to comment
SDCA
Do something about making it affordable domestically first:
dan
While the citizens of Japan pay over the nose for everything...smh.
robert maes
It proves again that Japan is easilly food selfsufficient. Still I need to read that nonsense, that it isn’t , almost weekly. And with the fast declining polulation that selfsufficiency grows day by day. And yes the rice shortage has also been a decade long lie. Everything and anything can be grown in Japan because of its enormous temperature differences from north to south. Seafood abundant. Clearly. Fruits aswell.
Meiyouwenti
“The government aims to boost annual rice exports, including packaged rice and rice flour, to 353,000 tons in 2030.”
What’s this government doing when so many Japanese people are suffering from rising prices of rice? Meeting domestic demand should be any government’s first priority.
ian
Why sell rice locally at 5dollars per kg when you can export it at 2 dollars per kg
John-San
Dan you have yet shopped in Australa have you. Great news I bet there was on rice in those export numbers
Ercan Arisoy
Mmm, green tea!
lostrune2
The weak yen makes it more affordable for Americans
Good for Japan and America
Agent_Neo
The Liberal Democratic Party has continued to reduce rice production through its rice production reduction policy.
It's time to go back to the way things were.
When there is extreme heat, the amount of rice harvested decreases and we have to import rice from other countries.
Fiddlers
Interesting that the Japanese Prime minister prioritizes export profits for the big companies over the high living costs for the normal citizens due to the weak yen. The quicker Japan bans financial support from companies to politicians or their party the better it is for the Japanese citizens.
Would I lie to you?
Why tf are we exporting rice??
ian
Because Japan is producing more than it can consume