 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Production at six Asahi beer factories has resumed, but the brewer is processing orders by hand Image: AFP/File
business

Asahi to take months to restore system after cyberattack: reports

4 Comments
Tokyo

Japanese brewing giant Asahi aims to restore its systems after a major cyberattack that disrupted its operations by February, media reports said on Friday.

The maker of Asahi Super Dry, one of Japan's most popular beers, started experiencing system troubles on September 29, stopping its ability to receive orders and to ship products. It has blamed a ransomware attack.

The brewer has informed its business partners of plans to return to normal product orders and shipments as early as February, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing unnamed sources.

A source familiar with the issue, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said that "the company is explaining to its business partners it aims to restore the system in February."

Asahi plans to hold a press conference next week to explain the cyberattack's impact on business and to what extent personal information was leaked, and to share information about restoring its systems, NHK said.

The business daily Nikkei reported similar details.

Output at Asahi's 30 domestic factories was not directly affected by the system shutdown but production had to stop due to the company-wide problem.

The brewer said early last month production at six beer factories resumed, while it was processing orders by hand in an effort to swerve potential drinks shortages.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

4 Comments
Login to comment

Ouch!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Kanpai!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

There's a reason why Japan Inc choose fax technology.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

The brewer has informed its business partners of plans to return to normal product orders and shipments as early as February, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing unnamed sources.

This should be "as LATE as February". To have key systems offline for 6 months speaks volumes about how unprepared Asahi was.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

10 Japanese Self Care Tips For Protecting Your Skin During Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Fukuoka City Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who Is Sanae Takaichi? The Policies of Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Best Japanese Video Games With Strong Female Characters

Savvy Tokyo

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Alone in Japan: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Behind the Scenes with Riki With Japan Mates

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Hakuun Torii Kannon

GaijinPot Travel