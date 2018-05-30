Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's average gasoline price hits highest level since Dec 2014

1 Comment
TOKYO

The retail price of regular gasoline in Japan has risen to its highest level since December 2014, the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy said Wednesday.

The average price topped 151.0 yen per liter as of Monday, up 1.90 yen from May 21, on speculation of a likely fall in Iran's oil exports following the U.S. announcement on its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposition of economic sanctions on Tehran.

The price has continued to rise for six consecutive weeks, reaching the 151 yen level for the first time in about three years and five months, according to the Oil Information Center, which conducted the survey for the agency.

The center also forecast a slight increase over the next week.

I know that the price of crude oil has risen lately, but this spike in gasoline is gouging. These prices are similar to what we were paying when oil was almost double this price. How can they justify it. If any kind of disruption or event were to take place in the middle east, look out, we might be paying Y200 per litre soon.

