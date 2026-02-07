Japan monthly household spending in 2025 up 0.9%

Japan's average monthly household spending in 2025 increased a real 0.9 percent from a year earlier, marking the first rise in three years, as higher outlays on education, entertainment and cars offset a drop in food expenses amid inflation, according to government data.

Households of two or more people spent an average of 314,001 yen , the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. The Engel's coefficient, which represents the proportion of household expenditure spent on food, reached 28.6 percent in 2025, the highest level in 44 years, it said.

Food expenses continued to be affected by inflation in the year, falling 1.2 percent, as consumers reined in spending in the face of higher prices of confectionary items, breads and rice.

The Engel's coefficient is widely used in Japan as an indicator of household affluence. A higher ratio typically indicates a lower standard of living as less money would be available for other outlays such as education and luxury items.

Transportation and communication rose 6.7 percent, thanks to larger payouts for cars following a sharp decline the previous year due to shipment suspensions caused by inappropriate certifications and higher air transport fees.

Consumers also spent more for entertainment in 2025, such as to purchase packaged tours for the World Expo held in Osaka from April to October last year and to enjoy movies on the back of blockbuster hits.

In December alone, the country's household spending fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier.

Household spending data is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's gross domestic product.

