 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan monthly household spending in 2025 up 0.9%

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's average monthly household spending in 2025 increased a real 0.9 percent from a year earlier, marking the first rise in three years, as higher outlays on education, entertainment and cars offset a drop in food expenses amid inflation, according to government data.

Households of two or more people spent an average of 314,001 yen , the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. The Engel's coefficient, which represents the proportion of household expenditure spent on food, reached 28.6 percent in 2025, the highest level in 44 years, it said.

Food expenses continued to be affected by inflation in the year, falling 1.2 percent, as consumers reined in spending in the face of higher prices of confectionary items, breads and rice.

The Engel's coefficient is widely used in Japan as an indicator of household affluence. A higher ratio typically indicates a lower standard of living as less money would be available for other outlays such as education and luxury items.

Transportation and communication rose 6.7 percent, thanks to larger payouts for cars following a sharp decline the previous year due to shipment suspensions caused by inappropriate certifications and higher air transport fees.

Consumers also spent more for entertainment in 2025, such as to purchase packaged tours for the World Expo held in Osaka from April to October last year and to enjoy movies on the back of blockbuster hits.

In December alone, the country's household spending fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier.

Household spending data is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's gross domestic product.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

YouTuber with Three Wives is Losing Everything: Polygamy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

How Long Term Couples in Japan Can Keep the Spark Alive

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Is Japan Really Losing Its ‘Four Seasons?’

GaijinPot Blog