Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's beef exports to China possibly to resume next year

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is in the final stage of talks with China to resume exports of Japanese beef to the world's most populous market for the first time in about two decades, government sources say.

Japan is hoping to resume its exports next year, the sources said. Beijing has banned beef imports from Japan since the first case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, also known as mad cow disease, was detected in the country in 2001.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are expected to sign a pact on animal health and quarantine, serving as a precondition for the resumption, during a meeting that is likely to take place on Monday.

In China, beef consumption has been on the rise, especially among high-income households.

In recent years, Japanese wagyu beef, known for its tenderness and marbled fat, has been gaining popularity overseas. Its overall beef exports increased to 24.7 billion yen in 2018, up from 3.4 billion yen ($31 million) in 2010.

Japan and China broadly agreed during their high-level economic dialogue in April on the quarantine pact, paving the way for Beijing's lifting of the prolonged ban.

The course set for the resumption is seen as a sign of improving ties between the world's second- and third-largest economies, whose ties were chilly until several years ago over wartime and territorial issues.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Perfect Indoor Spots To Go For A First Date In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get an English Teaching Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kumano Sanzan (Three Grand Shrines of Kumano)

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #56: How to Make Japanese Junk Food Healthy

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov. 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 47, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Shitenno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel