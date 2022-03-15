Bridgestone to halt operations in Russia

Bridgestone Corp said Monday it will suspend operations at a factory in Russia later this week while halting exports of tires to the country immediately as the situation remains uncertain following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last month.

The major Japanese tire maker said it will suspend production at its passenger car tire plant in Ulyanovsk in western Russia from Friday and freeze all new capital investment.

Bridgestone said it has only one factory in Russia, and sales from the country account for around 2 percent of the group's total revenue.

In a statement, the company said it reached the decision "after examining the latest situations thoroughly and comprehensively."

The move by the world's second-largest tire maker by sales value follows the departure of many global businesses from Russia due to concerns over supply disruptions amid the Ukraine crisis and other reasons.

Among Japanese automakers, Toyota Motor Corp has suspended operations in Russia, while Honda Motor Co has halted shipments of vehicles and motorbikes to the country.

Bridgestone also said it will donate a total of around 500 million yen ($4.2 million) to the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Red Cross and other entities as humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Fujitsu Ltd said Monday it has stopped sales of its servers in Russia since early March. "Reflecting on the present circumstances, Fujitsu shall cease all new orders and deliveries of products and product-related services in Russia," it said in a statement.

