Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Bridgestone to halt operations in Russia

2 Comments
TOKYO

Bridgestone Corp said Monday it will suspend operations at a factory in Russia later this week while halting exports of tires to the country immediately as the situation remains uncertain following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last month.

The major Japanese tire maker said it will suspend production at its passenger car tire plant in Ulyanovsk in western Russia from Friday and freeze all new capital investment.

Bridgestone said it has only one factory in Russia, and sales from the country account for around 2 percent of the group's total revenue.

In a statement, the company said it reached the decision "after examining the latest situations thoroughly and comprehensively."

The move by the world's second-largest tire maker by sales value follows the departure of many global businesses from Russia due to concerns over supply disruptions amid the Ukraine crisis and other reasons.

Among Japanese automakers, Toyota Motor Corp has suspended operations in Russia, while Honda Motor Co has halted shipments of vehicles and motorbikes to the country.

Bridgestone also said it will donate a total of around 500 million yen ($4.2 million) to the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Red Cross and other entities as humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Fujitsu Ltd said Monday it has stopped sales of its servers in Russia since early March. "Reflecting on the present circumstances, Fujitsu shall cease all new orders and deliveries of products and product-related services in Russia," it said in a statement.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

International residents in Japan can open and manage multi-currency accounts. No branch visits required. Open an account today!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Because it's impossible to stay in Russia for any companies now? It's all about money. Of course.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Really means nothing to their bottom line. 2%?? The humour of it makes me feel better about the massacre in Ukraine.

Thanks, Bridgestone. I feel so much better now.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience the Coastal Legacy and Natural Heart of Japan’s Kii Peninsula

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

8 Influential Women and Girls in Modern Japanese History

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 7-13

Savvy Tokyo