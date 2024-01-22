Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Photo: 7-Eleven/iStock/winhorse, FamilyMart/iStock/SeanPavone, Lawson/Japan Today
Japan's convenience store sales rise 4.1% to record high in 2023

TOKYO

Convenience store sales in Japan rose to a record high in 2023 for the second consecutive year with 4.1 percent growth, driven by the removal of COVID-19 restrictions, a surge in inbound tourists and an unusually hot summer, an industry body said Monday.

The same-store sales of seven major convenience store operators gained for the third straight year to 11.2 trillion yen in 2023, according to the Japan Franchise Association.

Japan's decision in May to downgrade the legal status of COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal influenza and a resurgence in foreign tourists helped customer visits grow 2.9 percent to reach 15.5 billion.

This is the second consecutive year of increase, though the figure is still short of the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

Among popular items, "onigiri" rice balls, confectioneries and alcoholic beverages led growth in overall sales. Record-breaking heatwaves during the summer also lifted sales of ice cream and beverages.

Average spending per customer increased 1.1 percent to 723.5 yen, but the outlook remains uncertain as inflation drags on.

Higher input costs have raised prices of food items in particular, which in part helped boost sales by value.

"While (inflation) contributed to sales growth, it has prompted more cautious spending behavior among consumers," an official at the association said.

In December alone, same-store sales totaled 1.01 trillion yen, a 4.2 percent increase compared to the same month a year earlier. The number of customers also saw a 2.7 percent rise to 1.31 billion, as more people traveled during year-end and New Year holidays thanks to the removal of COVID-19 restrictions.

